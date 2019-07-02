Megan Rapinoe’s GF Slams Trump For Firing Back At Soccer Star For Refusing White House Visit: ‘Really?’

WBNA star Sue Bird went off on Donald Trump for slamming her girlfriend, USWNT legend Megan Rapinoe, for saying she wouldn’t go to the ‘f*cking White House.’ You have to read her passionate essay asap.



Sue Bird is coming for blood after her soccer superstar girlfriend, Megan Rapinoe, was publicly bashed by President Donald Trump. The WNBA pro wrote an impassioned essay for The Players Tribune called, “So The President F*cking Hates My Girlfriend”, and got right to the point. “What’s it like to have the literal President of the literal United States (of literal America) go Full Adolescent Boy on your girlfriend? Hmm. Well… it’s WEIRD. And I’d say I actually had a pretty standard reaction to it: which was to freak out a little,” Sue wrote. The president went “full adolescent boy” after Megan, the co-captain of the US Women’s National Soccer Team, said there’s no way she would go to the “f*cking White House” if USA wins the World Cup, which is currently happening.

Trump went scorched Earth on Twitter after hearing about Megan’s remarks, tweeting, “Women’s soccer player [Megan Rapinoe] just stated that she is ‘not going to the F…ing White House if we win.I am a big fan of the American Team, and Women’s Soccer, but Megan should WIN first before she TALKS! Finish the job! We haven’t yet invited Megan or the team, but I am now inviting the TEAM, win or lose. Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team. Be proud of the Flag that you wear. The USA is doing GREAT!”

“I mean, some of it is kind of funny,” Sue wrote in her essay. “but like in a REALLY? REALLY? THIS GUY??? kind of way. Like, dude — there’s nothing better demanding your attention?? It would be ridiculous to the point of laughter, if it wasn’t so gross. (And if his legislations and policies weren’t ruining the lives of so many innocent people.) And then what’s legitimately scary, I guess, is like….. how it’s not just his tweets. Because now suddenly you’ve got all these MAGA peeps getting hostile in your mentions.

“And you’ve got all these crazy blogs writing terrible things about this person you care so much about,” she continued. “And now they’re doing takedowns of Megan on Fox News, and who knows whatever else. It’s like an out-of-body experience, really — that’s how I’d describe it. That’s how it was for me.” Megan, she said, isn’t shaken by any of this. “She’s going to do her thing, at her own damn speed, to her own damn rhythm, and she’s going to apologize to exactly NO ONE for it,” Sue wrote of her girlfriend. And it’s true! Megan said she wouldn’t take back what she said about the White House, save for maybe the swearing part, because her mom didn’t like it.

Countdown to Trump finding out about Sue’s essay and tweeting in 3…2…1…