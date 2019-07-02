The carnival scene in ‘Shazam!’ is the climax of the movie and HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE video of Zachary Levi and the crew revealing how the epic scene came about.

Shazam! is available on digital starting July 2. In honor of this special occasion, HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE behind-the-scenes look at the big carnival scene from the superhero movie. “It is pretty incredible how much of a legitimate carnival they’ve built in this big open lot,” Zachary Levi, 38, who plays Shazam, says in our EXCLUSIVE video. “We literally blew up a Ferris wheel, guys. It was an actual Ferris wheel and they just dropped it onto its side. It was insane.”

Asher Angel, 16, who plays Billy Batson, adds that the carnival scene was “so cool.” The epic carnival scene is where Shazam and his siblings face off with Sivana. Cameron Waldbauer, the special effects supervisor, reveals that the Shazam! crew bought an actual Ferris wheel from an old amusement park. They re-engineered most of it and made it totally supported from one side.

The crew had to measure out where the Ferris wheel was going to fall. He admits that the process was “stressful.” Cameron adds, “Trying to get a thing like that, that’s 60-feet tall, that is hinged on a pivot that actually releases halfway down and then it starts pivoting from another access and whether or not it’s going to bounce a little bit or it’s going to stop where it is, trying to figure out exactly where that’s going to be was pretty fun.”

Shazam! follows Billy Batson, a streetwise 14-year-old foster kid who can turn into a grown-up superhero simply by shouting “Shazam!” In addition to Zachary and Asher, the movie also stars Jack Dylan Grazer, Faithe Herman, Mark Strong, and Marta Milans. You can also own Shazam! on Blu-ray starting July 16.