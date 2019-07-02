NeNe Leakes ‘Always Planned’ On Joining ‘RHOA’ Season 12: Why There Was A Delay In Filming

NeNe Leakes shut down all the rumors swirling that she was suspended from the ‘RHOA’ and wanted to ensure she was ‘compensated fairly.’

NeNe Leakes, 51, confirmed she would be on The Real Housewives of Atlanta on June 25. Despite earlier fan speculation that she may sit season 12 out, a source close to production EXCLUSIVELY told Hollywoodlife that she “always planned” on joining the hit Bravo show again. “NeNe just wanted to make sure she was being compensated fairly. She wasn’t going to start filming without a deal she was content with in place.”

“It just took longer than expected, but she’s happy with the outcome,” the insider revealed. “NeNe was always confident a deal would be worked out.” Speaking of NeNe’s ongoing feuds with Porsha Williams, Cynthia Bailey, and Kenya Moore, the pal continued, “She’s not a fan of most of the ladies right now, but she loves the show and the platform it creates for her and she never wanted to walk away. It was always her goal and plan to return with a peach and she was confident it would happen. She was laughing at all the reports saying she was suspended from filming as there was never any truth to any of that.”

The suspension rumor started after the wild season 11 finale, during which NeNe went off when Kandi Burruss, Porsha, and a cameraman went into her closet during a party without her permission. NeNe leapt up and ripped at the unnamed cameraman’s shirt to prevent him from going further. Porsha claimed during the reunion episode that he went to the hospital after the altercation.

“For NeNe, this is a job,” the friend added. “She’s not really looking forward to filming because she doesn’t enjoy being around the negativity as she hasn’t talked to Cynthia in months. She also can’t stand Kenya and isn’t in a good place with Porsha, either. Of course she’s still hurt by that. But things are better with Kandi now so she’s relieved that situation is at least in a better place and she now has (newcomer) Yovonna Momplaisir to lean on, as well. She’s just happy Gregg’s health is better, so to dive back into the negativity will be tough, but it’s really just back to work for her.”

As we reported earlier, NeNe shut down rumors that she was suspended from RHOA during a new radio interview. “I have never been suspended and I am on Season 12. Thank you very much,” she stated. NeNe also addressed the rumor that she would be starring in her own RHOA spinoff series, a la Kim Zolciak’s Don’t Be Tardy. Sadly, that’s not happening. “No, that’s not true,” NeNe explained. “If I’ve gotten a spinoff, they haven’t told me yet, and I need them to tell me. I haven’t filmed a thing. I read that, too. If I had a spinoff, I’d be happily telling you.”