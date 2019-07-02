Miley Cyrus ‘So Proud Of Baby Brother’ Lil Nas X After ‘Old Town Road’ Rapper Comes Out As Gay

When Lil Nas X rids his horse down that old town rode, he’ll have Miley Cyrus by his side. After the rapper revealed his sexual orientation, she said she’d have his back ‘forever’ — because they’re family now!

“SO proud of my baby brother [Lil Nas X],” Miley Cyrus, 26, tweeted on July 2, two days after Lil Nas X, 20, came out as gay in a tweet of his own. Miley — whose father, Billy Ray Cyrus, 57, worked with Lil Nas X on his hit, “Old Town Road” – shared a picture of her posing with Lil Nas X backstage at the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton. She also added a heart and rainbow emojis with her message of support. “In your corner forever my friend!”

Lil Nas X – born Montero Hill – opened up about his sexual orientation on June 30, World Pride Day. “Some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not gone [f*ck with me] no more. But before this month ends I want y’all to listen closely to ‘c7osure,’ ” he tweeted while including a video of his song and a rainbow emoji. The lyrics of the song speak about being true to one’s self. “Ain’t no more actin’, man that forecast say I should just let me grow / No more red light for me baby, only green, I gotta go / Pack my past up in the back, oh, let my future take ahold / This is what I gotta do, can’t be regrettin’ when I’m old.”

In case of those who couldn’t pick up on the subtext, Lil Nas X then tweeted the artwork to his EP, 7, as well as a zoomed-in shot of a building colored like the rainbow flag. “deadass thought I made it obvious,” he said. After that, Lil Nas X eliminated all doubt. “Just cuz I’m gay don’t mean I’m not straight,” he tweeted.

SO proud of my baby brother @lilnasx 🌈❤️🌈❤️ In your corner forever my friend! pic.twitter.com/m39wYDZFPo — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) July 2, 2019

just cuz i’m gay don’t mean i’m not straight — nope (@LilNasX) July 1, 2019

Lil Nas X became Miley’s “little brother” earlier in the year, after his song, “Old Town Road,” was removed from Billboard’s country chart. “Upon further review, it was determined that ‘Old Town Road’ by Lil Nas X does not currently merit inclusion on Billboard‘s country charts. When determining genres, a few factors are examined, but first and foremost is musical composition,” Billboard said in a statement, per Rolling Stone. “While ‘Old Town Road’ incorporates references to country and cowboy imagery, it does not embrace enough elements of today’s country music to chart in its current version.”

Enter Billy Ray. He lent his vocals to the remix, which made the song “country” enough for the country charts. Along with this, the original track has been the No. 1 song in the U.S. since April, and has broken records previously set by Drake and fended off not one but two Taylor Swift tracks from the No. 1 position.