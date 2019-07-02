Lindsay Lohan Wears Nothing But Her Birthday Suit To Celebrate Turning 33 – See Pic

What better way to celebrate turning 33 than with a little bit of nudity? In honor of her special day, Lindsay Lohan decided to pose in the very first outfit she ever owned: her birthday suit!

Being that “a picture’s worth a thousand words,” Lindsay Lohan didn’t have to say much when she uploaded a picture of herself, au naturel, to her Instagram on June 1. On the eve of her 33rd birthday, the Parent Trap star shared a nude selfie and included two emojis – a pink bow and a birthday cake – in the caption. It was a rather tasteful shot, as she sat on the floor with her legs crossed and arms strategically placed so that she wouldn’t show anything that would violate Instagram’s Terms of Service. She did wear some jewelry, so she wasn’t completely naked, but who cares? She looked good!

Her fans certainly thought so, too. Amid all the “Happy Birthday” remarks in the comments section, many fans said that the Mean Girls star looked “hot,” “amazing,” “fit AF,” and “awesome.” “Happy Birthday in the finest birthday suit I ever seen.” “Happy birthday lilo” “You will always be beautiful.” Perhaps the positive reaction and swell of love from all her supporters made Lindsay feel like dancing, because shortly after uploading the naked selfie, she shared a video of her, wearing a button-up shirt, dancing against a gorgeous landscape. “#dothelilo,” she captioned the clip.

She also posted to videos to her Instagram story from a “pre-birthday” dinner celebration at a restaurant with friends. “How cool is this. I love it,” she said while panning her camera around the table. Now, it’s time to get Lindsay some cake. Here’s hoping she puts on some clothes before someone lights a candle. It’s not safe to have so much skin around an open flame.

This selfie isn’t the first time that Lindsay has posed nude – far from it – as she once bared it all for Playboy in 2011. However, this new nude shot seems more mature than the Lilo of old. Lindsay seemed to show off this new mature streak in May 2019, after Paris Hilton called her “beyond,” “lame” and “embarrassing” during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live. First, Lindsay posted a throwback picture to a time when she and Paris were BFFs. “#beyond friends are true. Love @parishilton congratulations on your new song!” she wrote. She then squashed any remaining rumors of a feud on the Kyle & Jackie O Show.

“I have no problems with anyone in my life and I’m grateful for that. I’m a very loving person,” she said on the radio. “I mean, if it’s going to be good press for someone else, even in a negative way, then I’ll pray for them.”