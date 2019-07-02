Kylie Jenner Proves She’s A Complete Bombshell In Gorgeous New Bikini Pics

Kylie Jenner wowed her Instagram followers on July 2 when she posted eye-catching pics of herself flaunting a tan bikini top and skirt to promote her new products for Kylie Cosmetics.

Kylie Jenner, 21, is sizzling in her latest photo shoot to promote the new products for her billionaire empire Kylie Cosmetics! The brunette beauty took to Instagram to share two new photos from the shoot and she looked better than ever. In the pics, Kylie can be seen posing while sitting on the sand near the ocean at a beach in Malibu, CA. She’s wearing a tan bikini top and a matching shimmering tan mini skirt as well as a large sun hat. She also accessorized with gold hoop earrings and three thick gold bracelets. “@kyliecosmetics#SummerCollection launches July 10th ✨✨💛💛🏝 wearing my brand new eyeshadow palette & high gloss!” Kylie captioned the pics. See the amazing pics of Kylie HERE!

As soon as Kylie put up her incredible photos, it didn’t take long for family, friends, and fans to leave her supportive comments. Her sister Kim Kardashian was one of the first people to write some kind words. “So pretty,” her comment read. Sofia Richie, who is dating Kylie’s other sister Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex Scott Disick, also commented with three fire emojis, referencing the pics are hot hot hot. Other fans called the mom-of-one “Queen” in some comments while others just simply wrote the word “wow”.

Like with her newest pics, Kylie made headlines when she posted a pic of herself showing off an emerald green bra and thong underneath a pair of jeans on June 26. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was lying on a couch and looking comfortably sexy as she usually does, and it of course had a plethora of admiring comments.

We can’t wait to see what other pics Kylie has up her sleeve in the near future. Whether she’s promoting her cosmetics brand or just posing for fun, she always knows how to keep her fans talking about those epic snapshots!