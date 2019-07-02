Kelly Ripa Posts Pic Of Shirtless Mark Consuelos & Lisa Rinna Drools: ‘Thank You’

Hubba hubba — Mark Consuelos showed off his pecs and biceps while wading in European waters. ‘RHOBH’ star Lisa Rinna expressed her gratitude that the moment was caught on camera, courtesy of Kelly Ripa.

Lisa Rinna, 55, said “thank you” on behalf of all of us. That was what The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star wrote in reaction to a shirtless photo of Mark Consuelos, 48, that Kelly Ripa, 48, shared to Instagram on July 2. Kelly’s a generous wife, because she replied to Lisa, “this ones for you babe 💋.”

As for what Mark was doing without a shirt, the Riverdale star was enjoying a dip in the ocean amid a getaway in Europe — and no, he wasn’t alone, as one troll suggested in Kelly’s comments section. “He spends a hell of a lot of his time working out should spend it with his wife and kids😢,” the hater wrote, to which Kelly corrected, “he’s on vacation WITH us. He’s a multitasker.” That’s right — Mark and Kelly’s three kids Michael, 22, Lola, 18, and Joaquin, 16, all tagged along to make it a party of five! But the family vacation is coming to a close, because Kelly wrote in her caption, “An actor prepares………..for the end of vacation.”

Thankfully, the Consuelos family has made plenty of memories on the way — which were used to reflect on even older ones. During a pit stop in the south of France, Mark and his three kids recreated a photo taken at the same spot in 2011. Kelly shared the before and after pictures, which showcased an eight-year difference, to Instagram on June 27! “Les murs sont devenus plus petits,” Kelly captioned the nostalgic slideshow, which is French for “The walls have become smaller.” Kelly also enjoyed a beach day with her ripped husband, as the daytime talk show host shared a photo of her rocking a white bikini and lacy coverup with a French caption that translated to, “Under the sun with #papa.” Well, bonjour!

Lisa’s not only drooling over Mark. She showed just as much admiration to Kelly in reaction to her aforementioned bikini photo in France, as the Bravo star commented, “I would do anything for legs 🦵🏼 like this!!!!! Anything. 🔥🔥🔥🔥.” You couldn’t tell by Lisa and Kelly’s friendly social media rapport, but they were once actually competitors while vying to replace Kathie Lee Grifford on LIVE! This is according to what former host Regis Philbin allegedly told Lisa, which she therefore relayed in an episode of RHOBH in Feb. 2018. Even though Kelly ended up nabbing the job in 2001, we’re happy to see that Lisa has been more than a good sport after all these years.