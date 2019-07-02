Kate Middleton Stuns In Regal White Shirt Dress During Surprise Wimbledon Appearance

Kate Middleton was a breath of fresh air at Wimbledon when she floated in wearing a gorgeous, white dress and cool shades. Even better? Her beautiful smile!

Kate Middleton enjoyed a rare day out with friends on July 1, just enjoying some fun in the sun while catching a Women’s Singles game during Wimbledon. The Duchess of Cambridge, 37, looked absolutely gorgeous in a crisp, white shirt dress that she paired with black heels during her surprise appearance at the London event. Kate accentuated her slimmer than slim waist with a black, Alexander McQueen belt tied in a bow, and a little basket purse, also from McQueen. It’s clear that she has a favorite designer. You can see a full-length pic of Kate’s adorable outfit below.

Kate’s outfit is just a little more casual than we’re used to seeing on her. Which is not to say that she’s dressed down — we’d probably show up at a tennis match in jeans or a sundress — but notice that she forewent her usual nude pantyhose and chilled in a pair of Wayfarer-style sunglasses. Even a duchess needs a day to chill sometimes! The best part of these pics is seeing how happy Kate is while hanging out with her friends, tennis players Katie Boulter and Anne Keothavong in the Royal box. The three women laughed up a storm as they chatted and watched day two of the tournament. Kate loves tennis so much that she paused her maternity leave after having her son, Prince Louis, last year to catch a Wimbledon match. That’s dedication.

You may have noticed that Kate has been wearing a lot of white lately. The duchess looked impossibly pretty at the US State Dinner at Buckingham Palace on June 3, channeling her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, in a stunning, white gown from (you guessed it) Alexander McQueen. To accentuate the beautiful dress, with a sweetheart neckline and ruffled skirt, Kate wore Queen Elizabeth‘s Lover’s Knot tiara, which Diana adored.

Kate rocked a white number again at the Action on Addiction Gala in London on June 12, along with voluminous waves. The sweater dress was long-sleeved and off-the-shoulder, and needless to say, she looked amazing.