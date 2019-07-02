Fourth Of July Cocktails: 30+ Festive July 4th Drinks, Jell-O Shots & More To Celebrate America

Celebrate America the beautiful this Fourth of July with some delicious and fun cocktails!

Fireworks Jello Shots courtesy of HelloFresh

Blue Layer:

1 3 oz package Berry Blue Jello

½ cup Vodka

White layer:

½ oz Plain Gelatin

1 cup Sweetened Condensed Milk

½ cup Vodka

3 Tbsp Lemon juice

Red Layer:

1 3 oz package Strawberry Jello (or other red flavor)

½ cup Vodka

Topping: Whipped Cream

Summer Watermelon Sparkler

25ml CÎROC Summer Watermelon

10ml Cranberry

Topped with champagne

+5ml elderflower if desired

Pour the CÎROC Summer Watermelon and Cranberry into flute glass. Top off with champagne. Garnish with a Watermelon skin twist.

Ketel One PopTails

10 oz Ketel One Vodka

24 oz Lime Club Soda

Juice of lemons

10 Popsicle Molds

1/2 cup Strawberries

1/2 cup Orange Slices (Peaches)

1/2 cup Pineapple

1/2 cup Cucumber

1/2 cup Blueberry

1/2 cup Blackberries

Pour all tonic soda, lemon juice, and Ketel One Vodka into pitcher – stir well. Place ½ cup of fruit into each mold (one mold with strawberry only, one orange mold with oranges only, etc). Then equally pour soda and vodka mix across popsicle molds. Place in freezer for 4-6 hours.

VIP Colada at Patrón Summer House at Firefly Festival

1.5 oz Patrón Reposado

.5 oz Patrón Citrónge Mango

1 oz Coconut water

.75 oz Lime juice

.25 oz Cinnamon honey

Lime wheel for garnish

Shake all ingredients in a shaker with ice. Strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice. Garnish with a lime wheel.

COOL AS A CUCUMBER from The Confidante Miami Beach

1.5oz. Ketel One Botanical Cucumber & Mint

3oz. Sprite

Slice of cucumber

Branch of mint

Pour Ketel One and Sprite in glass of ice, Slice a small slit in Cucumber. Add Cucumber and mint branch as garnish.

Berry’s Bootcamp

1 1/2 oz Tequila Don Julio Blanco

1 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

1 oz Agave Nectar

1 oz Water

Fresh Blueberries

Fresh Strawberries

Fresh Raspberries

Muddle or macerate fresh berries into rocks glass. Combine Tequila Don Julio Blanco, fresh lemon juice, agave nectar, and water into cocktail shaker with ice. Shake well. Strain contents into rocks glass with berries over fresh ice.

Stoli Red, White and Blueberi

2 parts Stoli® Blueberi™

1 part Fresh Lime Juice

1/2 part Simple Syrup (or Agave Nectar)

Splash of Lemon-Lime Soda

Garnish with Blueberries

The Grilled Peach Margarita

1oz Cointreau

2oz tequila

1oz fresh lime juice

2oz smoked peach juice

5-7 mint leaves

Add all ingredients to shaker. Add ice and shake. Fine strain over ice into rocks glass. Garnish with mint and grilled peach slice.

To make smoked peach juice:

Caramelize the sugars by placing half pitted peaches on grill until a medium char is reached. Let cool. Peel off skin, blend, and strain. Wait until the peach has completely cooled off before adding to cocktail to prevent overdiluting. Place in fridge for faster results.

Malibu American Flag Shooter

.75 parts Blue Curacao

.75 parts Malibu Coconut Rum

.75 parts Campari

In a shot glass layer Blue Curacao, then Malibu and then Campari on the top for a very Patriotic-looking shooter or sipper.

NOLET’S Silver Berry Fizz

1.25 oz. NOLET’S Silver Gin

0.25 oz. Sweet & Sour

2 oz. Cranberry Juice

Ginger Ale

Pour first three ingredients into an ice-filled rocks glass. Top with ginger ale. Stir well. Garnish with raspberries

Ginger, Blackberry & Thyme Popsicle

5 oz. Casamigos Reposado Tequila

14 oz. Fresh Lime Juice

5 oz. Ginger Syrup by Elixir G

4 oz. Simple Syrup

18 Blackberries

24 Dried Thyme Sprigs

Combine all ingredients into blender, except dried thyme, and blend until smooth. Fine strain contents into pouring vessel, then fill 12 popsicle molds. Be sure to leave a little room towards top so when you put on the top, the liquid doesn’t overflow. Make sure to let the froth settle down before covering, otherwise you will have an air-filled popsicle once frozen. Once settled, add 2 dried thyme sprigs to each popsicle, pushing down herbs with popsicle stick, and freeze for a minimum of 6 hours (preferably overnight). Once ready, pour warm water over mold and popsicle will come right out. If serving to guests, place in a cup of crushed ice to keep cold or add to a Casamigos Margarita for double the flavor.

Summer Fresh from ADDiKT at W Miami

1oz vodka

1oz yellow pepper juice

Pinch of mint

1oz simple syrup

Rock Glass

Berry Bubbly from Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge, Courtesy of Nikki McCutcheon, Beverage Director at Moxy Time Square

1 oz Belvedere Wild Berry

.25 oz Agave

.25 oz Combier Framboise

.25 oz Lemon Juice

Topped with Moet Ice

Combine all ingredients into tin over ice (besides the Moet Ice) and shake well. Strain into a wine glass with fresh ice. Top with Moet Ice, and garnish with 3 raspberries on a skewer.

The La Pinta Sparkler

.25oz agave

.5 oz lemon

1 oz La Pinta

2 drops rose flower water

4 oz rose’ sparkling wine

Femme Fatale from The Beach at Dream Downtown, Courtesy of Inigo Salazar, Food & Beverage Director at Dream Hotels NYC

1 oz Belvedere Vodka

1 oz Lillet Blanc

1.25 oz Grapefruit Juice

½ oz Simple Syrup

Combine all ingredients over ice and shake well. Strain onto fresh ice in a rocks glass. Garnish with edible flowers and rock candy.

Summer Solstice Punch

Mount Gay Black Barrel Rum – 1 Bottle

Fresh Lime Juice – 6 oz

Fresh Grapefruit Juice – 6 oz

Falernum Syrup Liqueur – 12oz

Angostura Bitters – 12 dashes

Soda Water – 12 oz

Add Mount Gay Black Barrel Rum, Fresh Lime Juice, Fresh Grapefruit Juice, Falernum Syrup Liqueur, Angostura Bitters to a punch bowl. Add large format ice cubes. Finish with Soda Water. Garnish with Grapefruit Wheels, Lime Wheels, Bitters, and Mint.

Seagrams’ Escapes Red, White, & Boom Variety Pack

The Red, White, & Boom Pack includes three all-time Seagram’s fan faves: Strawberry Daiquiri, Classic Lime Margarita, and Blueberry Acai Lemonde. Each of these flavors are also great when mixed in cocktails, including Red White & Blue Margaritas.

Eufloria Canned Wines

The Eufloria canned wines are full of aromatics, flavors, and harmonies of sweetness and acidity that can only be achieved by blending multiple varietals. The cans come in both Aromatic Rose Wine and Aromatic White Wine and hold half a bottle of wine! Whether your barbequing outside, on your way to the beach or laying poolside these wines are ideal for the 4th.

Freedom Mule by Guillotine Vodka

1¼ oz. Guillotine Heritage Vodka

7 whole pink peppercorns, muddled

3 chunks of watermelon, muddled

¼ oz. Aperol apéritif (bitter orange liqueur

¾ oz. Lemon Juice, freshly squeezed

½ oz. Agave Syrup

3 dashes of house made spicy tincture

Shake all ingredients and fine-strain into a rocks glass. Garnish with a piece of banana leaf and chili threads.

Gin & Juice from Drift at 1 Hotel South Beach in Miami, FL

Inspired by one of the best songs of the 1990’s, the Gin & Juice blends Aromatic Gin, Tart grapefruit, floral sweet rose syrup and sexy champagne + bergamot foam. It is topped off with Black Hawaiian lava salt, adding a touch of color and a hint of umami” — according to Steven Minor, the Beverage Director at 1 Hotel South Beach.

Rosé-Tinted Spritz

4 oz Cape Mentelle Rosé

0.5 oz Lillet rosé

0.5 oz chilled brewed hibiscus tea

0.5 oz fresh lemon juice

1 oz Chandon Rosé

Grapefruit wheel halves, lemon wheels sliced strawberries

Add in all the ingredients over ice. Stir in Chandon Rosé & garnish with fruit. Pour into a chilled wine glass & enjoy this classy sangria!

Mezzacorona Lemon Berry Blizz

1 Tbsp of frozen blueberries

1 oz. limoncello

5 oz. chilled Mezza di Mezzacorona

Fresh mind for garnish

In a large wine glass mix the frozen blueberries, limoncello and ice. Top with chilled Mezza di Mezzacorona. Garnish with fresh mind and a paper straw.

Star Spangled Stella Rosa

Stella Rosa Moscato D’Asti

2 oz. lemon juice

1 oz. blueberry vodka

1 oz. sprite

Strawberries

Blueberries

Pineapple

Add fruit to a pitcher then add Stella Rosa Moscato D’Asti and remaining liquids. Mix and serve over ice.

Cape Cod Spritz

2 ounces Seagram’s American Label

2 ounces of cranberry juice

top with soda water

Fill wine glass with ice. Add Seagram’s American Label and cranberry juice. Stir then top with soda water.

BULLDOG Watermelon

Watermelon (4-5 cubes)

2 oz Bulldog gin

.75 oz lime

.75 oz simple syrup

Served on the rocks

Add one slice of cucumber to garnish

Terrazas Chichibirra

4 oz Terrazas de los Andes Reserva Torrontes

¾ oz Limoncello

2 oz ginger ale

Combine Reserva Torrontes and Limoncello in cocktail glass with ice. Stir to chill and combine ingredients. Top with ginger ale. Garnish & Enjoy!

Smoke Tree Bushwick Punch

4½ cups Smoke Tree Rosé

2 cups unsweetened black tea

¾ cup lemon juice

½ cup bourbon

½ cup raw cane sugar syrup

1 cup blueberries

1 lemon sliced

Fill a punch bowl with ice. Top with Smoke Tree Rosé, unsweetened black tea, lemon juice, bourbon and raw cane sugar syrup. Stir to chill and combine ingredients, then top with lemon slices and blueberries.

Fidelito

12 oz. Modelo Negra – a dark beer with a surprisingly light finish

1 ½ oz. Casa Noble Reposado Tequila

½ oz. PIMM’S THE ORIGINAL No. 1 Cup

1 oz. lime juice

1 oz. vanilla syrup

2 dashes bitters

Mint leaves

Mix all ingredients in a shaker with ice, excluding Modelo Negra and mint leaves. Shake and pour over ice. Top with Modelo Negra. Serve remaining beer with cocktail. Garnish with mint leaves.

Strawberry Cucumber Spritzer

6 oz Stella Artois Spritzer

1 oz gin

.5 oz elderflower liqueur

2 cucumber slices

2 strawberries

In a cocktail shaker, muddle cucumber slices and strawberries thoroughly. Add gin, elderflower liqueur and shake over ice. Strain into a glass. Add Stella Artois Spritzer. Garnish with skewered cucumber ribbon and strawberry slice. You can enjoy it in the new Stella Artois “Red Stella Cup!”

Crooked Colada

1 can of Crook & Marker Coconut Pineapple

1 ounce white rum

½ ounce fresh lime juice

Pineapple slice for garnish

Combine ingredients in a glass over ice and mix. Garnish with a pineapple or lime slice.

Fourth of July Fizz

1 c blueberries

2 1/2 cups Ocean Spary Cran-Grape Grape Cranberry Juice Drink

2 cups blueberry vodka

2 1/2 cups ginger ale

2 1/2 cups club soda

1 lime, juiced

Blue Bomber from Sir Henri Penthouse Rooftop

1oz of Jalepeño Souza Tequila

.5oz of Blue Caracao

.5oz of Ginger Syrup

All poured neat and topped with Prosecco. Served in Flute with Cherry Garnish.

Lone Star Sparkler

1 ½ oz Fistful of Bourbon

2 oz Pear puree

¾ oz Ginger syrup

½ oz Lemon

2 oz Sparkling wine

Combine ingredients except sparkling wine and shake well. Strain into a rocks glass over ice. Top with sparkling wine Garnish with a star anise.

Out of Office Created by Sebastien Derbomez; Hendrick’s Ambassador

1 ½ parts Hendrick’s Gin

2 parts Cucumber Juice

6 chunks of rock melon

¾ parts Ancho Verde

¾ parts Lime juice

¾ parts Passion Fruit syrup

Shake & Strain in a Tiki Mug, Tiki Garnish

Americana Faux-Jito

3 oz. Smirnoff Ice Red, White & Berry

1 oz. Smirnoff No. 21 Vodka

4 cherries

4 raspberries

2 basil leaves

2 oz. lemon juice

1 lemon wedge

1 sprig of basil

Combine cherries, raspberries and basil into the bottom of a cocktail shaker and smash. Add Juice, Smirnoff No. 21 Vodka and ice. Shake vigorously and strain into a glass and pour in Smirnoff Ice Red, White & Berry. Garnish with lemon wedge, cherries, raspberries and sprig of basil.

Summer Bonfire Created by Mixologist Eric Ribiero

1 1/2 oz Buchanan’s 12-Year-Old DeLuxe

3/4 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

1/2 oz Simple Syrup

Top with Ginger Beer

Combine Buchanan’s 12-Year-Old DeLuxe, fresh lemon juice, and simple syrup into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake well. Strain contents into a highball glass over fresh ice. Fill to top with ginger beer.

Spanish 75

1 oz. Gin Mare

2 oz. Marqués de Cáceres Cava Brut

1/2 oz. Lemon Juice

2 Dashes Simple Syrup

Combine Gin Mare, simple syrup, and lemon juice in a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake vigorously and strain into an iced flute. Top up with Marqués de Cáceres Cava Brut. Stir gently.

Skinny Dip

1.5 oz Don Papa

2 oz watermelon juice

0.5 oz homemade lime cordial

0.25 oz jalapeno tincture

Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice and shake vigorously. Strain into a rocks glass over ice rimmed with equal parts shichimi togarashi and sea salt. Garnish with a sprig of cilantro.

Mr. C Cocktail from Mr. C Coconut Grove in Miami, FL

2 ounces mandarin purée

1 1/2 ounces vodka, preferably Yacht Club

2 1/2 ounces Prosecco, preferably Cipriani

1/2 ounce lemon juice

Basic American Jello Shots

1 small box of red jello

1 small box of blue jello

4 cups water, divided

2 cups Basic vodka, divided

14 oz can sweetened condensed milk

2 .25 oz packages, unflavored gelatin

(makes like 34 shots, plan accordingly)

In a bowl or measuring cup, add 1 cup of boiling water. Stir in one small package of blue jello. Mix well. Stir in 3/4 cup Basic vodka and 1/4 cup cold water. Pour a into a shot glass, filling 1/3 of the way. Refrigerate for 1 hour until firm. In a measuring cup, add 1/2 cup cold water and 2 packages of unflavored gelatin. Let set for 5 minutes until mixture is thick. Stir in 1 cup of boiling water and mix until dissolved. Add sweetened condensed milk and 1/2 cup vodka, stir. Pour the on top of the blue layer until 2/3 full. Refrigerate for 1 hour or until firm. For the red layer, repeat the directions from the blue layer. Let set for 2 hours to firm up. Party!

Hawaiian Wedding Mai Tai Cocktails

Recipe courtesy of http://www.pineappleandcoconut.com

3 oz. Kōloa light rum

3 oz. Kōloa dark rum

1 oz. mango Patron Citronage

2 oz. pineapple juice (fresh is amazing if you can do it)

2 oz. guava juice

2 oz. fresh squeezed lime juice

1 oz. amaretto

1 oz. pineapple simple syrup

Combine all liquid ingredients in cocktail shaker, shake thoroughly. Fill two high ball glasses with crushed ice and strain into glasses. Garnish with pineapple and lime wedges.

B&V Spiked Summer Pear Dew

1 can BON & VIV Spiked Seltzer Pear Elderflower

1 oz Pear Brandy

1 oz St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur

½ oz Fresh Lemon Juice

8 Mint Leaves

(Mint, Chamomile Blossoms for garnish)

Combine the pear brandy, lemon juice and elderflower liqueur into a glass. Add the 8 mint leaves and muddle in the liquid until blended. Transfer contents to a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake vigorously for 30 seconds, and loose strain over a large ice cubes in a collins glass. (Some visible mint speckles are okay.) Top off the remaining glass with BON & VIV Spiked Seltzer, and garnish with a generous bouquet of fresh mint and chamomile blossoms.

Blueberry Mint Smash

1 ½ parts Hornitos® Black Barrel® Tequila

½ part fresh lime juice

½ part simple syrup

Blueberries

Mint sprigs

Lightly muddle 6-8 blueberries and 3-5 mint leaves in a shaker. Add remainder of ingredients into the shaker with ice and shake vigorously. Strain into a julep cup over crushed ice. Garnish with a mint sprig and blueberries.

Freedom Ring from Boulton + Watt

1.5 oz Ichiko Shochu

0.5 oz Lime

0.5 oz simple

Rosemary Soda (house-made made by carbonation fresh rosemary and soda in co2 canister).

Thai Paloma recipe courtesy of Bluebird London

1.5 oz Volcan De Mi Tierra Blanco

1.5 oz Grapefruit juice

0.5 oz Fresh lime juice

0.5oz Coconut nectar

1 spray Thai Chili Tincture Kafir Lime leaves

Dry muddle 2 kafir leaves in the bottom of a shaker. Add al ingredients (exception: Thai chili tincture). In a Collins glass, spray Thai chili tincture, rub rim with lemon and salt. Shake and strain over ice. Garnish with a single kafir leaf, and an edible orchid. Surround Collins glass with cedar chips; set chips aflame immediately before serving.

Tropical Orchard Punch Courtesy of Angry Orchard mixologist partner Jeremy Oertel.

Punch Recipe (Serves 8-10)

3 bottles Angry Orchard Crisp Apple

1 cup White Rum

0.5 cup Peach Nectar

1.5 cups Passion Fruit Juice

0.5 cup Lime Juice

0.5 cup Vanilla Syrup

10 dashes Peychaud’s Bitters

Add all ingredients to a punch bowl with ice and stir to combine. Garnish with peach and apple slices.

Par-Tea In A Glass

4oz Lipton Green Tea Citrus

3oz Fresh Pineapple Juice (or 1/2 Cup Pineapple Chunks)

1.25oz tequila (or Mezcal)

.25oz aloe liquor

.5oz Lime Juice

1-2 Sprigs Cilantro

.25oz Agave Syrup

Add all items to a shaker and after shaking vigorously, strain over crushed iced. Place all items in blender with ice cubes and blend. Garnish with a pineapple leaf, pineapple chunk, lime wedge and cilantro sprigs.

That’s My Jam by Thomas Mooneyham, Bacardi Single Malts Brand Ambassador, Chicago

1.5 oz. Aberfeldy 12 Year Old

0.75 oz. Lemon Juice

0.5 oz. Honey Syrup

1 tablespoon Apricot Jam

3 dashes Ango

2 oz. Iced Tea

Combine all ingredients and shake. Garnish with a lemon round and dried apricots.

Winc’s Au Dela Pinot Gris

Take a break from pink-hued wine, cleanse your palette with orange this summer. A white wine that’s made like a red, Au Dela Pinot Gris is fresh, lively and experimental.

Hibiscus Daisy

2 oz. Maestro Dobel Diamante Tequila

1/2 oz. Hibiscus Syrup

1 oz. Watermelon Juice

1/2 oz. Lime Juice

Smoked paprika salt for rim

Shake all ingredients over ice. Pour into a chilled rocks glass with a smoked paprika salt rim. Garnish with lime wedge.

Yes We Can from POV Rooftop at The W Washington, DC

0.25 oz honey/basil syrup

1 oz. Limoncello

2 oz. ginger lemon kombucha

3 dashes of lavender bitters

0.5 oz. Belvedere vodka

1 oz. filtered water

Garnish with basil sprigs and violet flower. Serve over ice cubes and topped with crushed ice.

Woodford Reserve Eclipse

1 ½ oz. Woodford Reserve Distiller’s Select Bourbon

½ oz. Chambord

1 oz. Cranberry Juice

1 oz. Raspberry Juice

½ Lime Juice

2-3 Drops Sorghum

Top with club Soda

Combine bourbon, Chambord, cranberry Juice, raspberry juice, lime Juice and sorghum in a shaker shell with ice. Shake vigorously, then strain into an iced glass. Top with a dash of club soda and garnish with a speared black raspberry and lime twist.

Ginger Beer Lemon Spritz

6 oz Reeds Ginger Beer Strongest

4 oz plain sparkling water of your choice (or clear liquor of your choice)

2 tablespoons lemon juice

3 dashes of bitters

Thinly sliced lemon wedges for garnish

Ice

Fill each glass half full with ice. Pour 6oz of Reed’s Ginger Beer Strongest into each glass. Stir in seltzer (or liquor) and lemon juice. Finish with bitters and lemon wedges.

The Red, White, and Boozy

3oz Maca Berry Health-Ade Kombucha

2oz Blue Curacao

2oz Coconut water

1oz Vodka

To create this cocktail, first combine the coconut water and vodka in a cocktail shaker and shake well. Grab a handful of ice in a tumbler glass. You will layer the liquids based on heaviness with Blue Curacao at the bottom. After pouring Blue Curacao into the glass, take a spoon and flip it over. Be sure to slowly pour the mixture in the shaker over the back side of a spoon—do not pour it directly into the glass because it will mix with the blue layer. Take the Maca Berry Health-Ade Kombucha and slowly pour over the spoon until the layers are stacked.

Bümer’s Manifest Created by Will Escalante, The Bygone

1.5 oz Jägermeister Manifest

.5 oz Maple Syrup

.75 oz Lime Juice

.74 oz Pineapple Juice

.25 Sibilia Amaro

.5 oz Yellow Chartreuse

Dash of mole bitters

Place all ingredients in a shaker tin. Light shake and strain into a Tiki glass, top with crushed ice. Garnish with a green Chartreuse flamed lime cup and cinnamon spark.