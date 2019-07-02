Diplo Pitches ‘A Tent’ In New Nature Pic & Lindsay Lohan Leaves A Flirty Comment

Diplo shared a very revealing photo of himself that attracted a lot of saucy comments from celebs, including one Miss Lindsay Lohan!

Diplo, 40, shared an eye-popping photo of himself on Instagram wearing swimming trunks and looking down at what appears to be a huge erection. The DJ acknowledged the cheeky July 2 pic with an equally saucy caption, writing, “I’ve been all over God’s green earth, and nothing excites me more than the raw beauty of nature.” While Diplo was posing in a beautiful setting – on rocks, surrounded by the sea and cliffs in Ibiza, Spain – most of the comments focused on what was going on in his pants.

Many fans joked about the artist pitching or setting “up a tent,” but Lindsay Lohan showed him love by posting the raising hands emoji. Other people were far more obvious with their response. Former Orange Is The New Black actress Ruby Rose wrote, “This is why I don’t hug you anymore.” DJ NYMZ joked, “What kind of socks are those?” Even PornHub commented, referring to Diplo’s real name, Thomas Wesley Pentz, they wrote, “WES!”

The photo is just one of many that Diplo has shared on Instagram during his stay in Europe. On June 30 he shared a photo of himself walking down a flight of stone steps in Avignon, France. He captioned the pic, “This is the only photo I got from Joe and Sophie Turner Jonas wedding because they took my phone from me and put in a holding cell during the ceremony. Heard it was lovely tho.”

The comment is a sly joke about Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ second wedding. The Game Of Thrones actress and the pop star walked down the aisle in France on June 29, nearly two months after their surprise Las Vegas ceremony on May 2. Their original nuptials were a shock to fans who only found out when Diplo filmed the ceremony and shared the footage on his Instagram Stories feed. The groom responded to Diplo’s June 29 post with two emojis – a kissy face and a padlock. That drama is long forgotten though as all eyes are most definitely on Diplo’s latest NSFW pic!