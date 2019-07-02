‘Avengers’ Star Dave Bautista: Why He Doesn’t Regret ‘Throwing Shade’ At ‘Fast & Furious’ Movies

Dave Bautista made headlines on June 28 when he admitted he’s not a fan of the ‘Fast and the Furious’ films on Twitter and now we’re learning he’s glad he spoke his truth despite the criticism he’s facing.

Dave Bautista, 50, is not sorry about revealing his honest opinion on The Fast and the Furious films even though others may disagree with him. After one fan on Twitter suggested the Avengers actor play the villain in a spin off the popular films, he responded with a thanks but no thanks approach and admitted he “rather do good films”. Although the response shocked many, Dave is known for speaking without a filter and he’s not planning on stopping that anytime soon.

“Dave is one to speak his mind and not cut any corners or mince words ever,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “He tells it like it is whether people like it or not but people also have to realize when he is telling a joke. ” Some of Dave’s followers took his diss of the films to mean he was also dissing the stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson or John Cena or Vin Diesel, but it turns out he wasn’t. “He is great friends with The Rock and John who are working on their own Fast movies so it wasn’t a shot at them and he doesn’t really know Vin Diesel so he didn’t really think it was going to be this big thing but he’s sticking to it because Dave will always speak his mind. He isn’t scared as he is working on cutting his own path in Hollywood. He doesn’t want the Rock’s career, he doesn’t want John Cena’s career, he wants his own.”

Dave’s not-so-popular opinion about The Fast and the Furious doesn’t seem to mean he doesn’t like actions movies since he’s known for appearing in them himself. With appearances in big films like Avengers: Endgame and Guardians of the Galaxy, he’s well aware what it takes to make a great film but he’s also looking for other types of genres in the future. “Look, Dave loves action movies and will continue doing them but he feels like the work he has done in the Guardians franchise or the Bond franchise with Spectre goes a little farther in the acting realm and he eventually wants to be in more serious films and carve out being an actor,” the source continued. “Those are his goals, he is going to let it all hopefully die down and move on with any controversy his words brought but he definitely isn’t taking those words back.”

Before he started appearing in big films, Dave had a career as a professional wrestler.