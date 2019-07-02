Grace Kelly’s Granddaughter Charlotte Casiraghi Stuns In Custom Gown During 2nd Wedding

Princess Charlotte Casiraghi and film producer Dimitri Rassam sealed their second wedding ceremony with a kiss on June 29! The couple said ‘I do’ (again) just one month after they wed in a civil ceremony in Monaco.

Princess Charlotte Casiraghi, 32, and Dimitri Rassam, 37, a French film producer went all-out for their second wedding on Saturday in Provence, just outside St. Remy en Provence. The couple continued their celebrations with a religious service just one month after they initially wed in a civil ceremony in Monaco on June 1. The wedding took place at Sainte-Marie de Pierredon Abey, where the newlyweds and their guests celebrated after at the villa of Princess Caroline.

The bride wore a custom, off-the-shoulder design by Giambattista Valli. The white Haute Couture gown featured sheer sleeves, delicate layers and intricate designs throughout. Charlotte wore her hair up with a long white veil. She donned a strapless white Chanel creation and a Saint Laurent mini dress with bows to her first ceremony in early June. Meanwhile, the groom wore a three piece suit, which included an off-white jacket and matching pants, a grey vest with black buttons, light blue undershirt and a yellow tie.

Charlotte’s uncle, Prince Albert II of Monaco, and her mother, Princess Caroline of Hanover were in attendance. The bride’s brothers, Andreas and Pierre, her sister, Alexandre de Hanover and the groom’s mother, actress and model Carole Bouquet were also on hand for the ceremony. Guests received small fragrant wands of lavender produced by a local firm as favors, according to People.

Charlotte Casiraghi and Dimitri Rassam on their wedding day at the end of June 2019. (Photo credit: BACKGRID)

Charlotte Casiraghi and Dimitri Rassam share a kiss on their wedding day at the end of June 2019. (Photo credit: BACKGRID)

Charlotte — who is Princess Grace’s granddaughter; daughter of Caroline, Princess of Hanover; and 11th in line to the Monegasque throne — and Dimitri shared a sweet kiss during their second wedding as she held a lavender bouquet.

The pair, who have been together since December 2016, got engaged in March 2018. They welcomed son, Balthazar, in October 2018. Charlotte has a four-year-old son, Raphael, from a previous relationship with comedian Gad Elmaleh. Dimitri shares a seven-year-old daughter with ex-wife and model Masha Novoselova.