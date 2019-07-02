BTS Drop Shining New Song & Video For ‘Lights’ & Fans Are So Proud

The band’s latest Japanese single has arrived & fans across the globe are sending high praise to the K-Pop stars for the release of ‘Light.’

BTS are bringing a little light to our lives with a brand new single! The chart-topping K-Pop group returned with a new Japanese single on July 3 and it instantly had fans falling in love. After listening to “Light,” their fanbase hit up Twitter to share their thoughts. “I actually cannot stop watching the video for Lights. It is so perfect and pure and just 💛,” one fan wrote after watching the new video. “@BTS_twt You’re my light 💡✨I Love You 💜,” another tweeted to the band.

While the band has dabbled in releasing both English and Japanese tracks, “Lights” marks their first original release in their native tongue since 2017. The boys dropped “Crystal Snow” that year but have been largely focused on dropping English-centric singles such as “Waste It On Me” and “Boy With Luv.” Their latest is actually being released as a double single, along with the Japanese version of April’s “Boy with Luv.” The infectious track originally featured pop singer Halsey!

For the guys of BTS, it’s important to them to stay true to their roots and continue releasing Japanese singles. “We don’t want to change our identity or our genuineness to get the number one,” RM, the group’s leader, explained in an interview. “Like if we sing suddenly in full English, and change all these other things, then that’s not BTS. We’ll do everything, we’ll try. But if we couldn’t get number one or number five, that’s okay,” he said.

Seeing as any new piece of music from BTS adds a little light to the day, the new single from the band is so appropriately titled! Check out the song for yourself, above!