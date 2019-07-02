Ashanti Reveals Star-Studded List Of Collabs On New Album & Teases More ‘Surprises’ To Come

Fresh music, a new clothing line, and even a budding romance? 2019 holds plenty of change for Ashanti but she’s welcoming it with open arms.

New music from Ashanti, 38, will be here before we know it! While the “Always On Time” singer has been teasing her forthcoming album for a while, it sounds like she’s been cooking up something truly special. HollywoodLife caught up with the songstress while celebrating the launch of PrettyLittleThing x Ashanti Swim Collaboration on June 30, and she told us all about what we can expect when it drops! “I have records with Swae Lee, WizKid, Tori Lanez, and Jeremih ,” she revealed in our interview. “A bunch of other people who I don’t want to say so there are some surprises!” she cheekily added. Talk about an epic tracklist!

As she embarks on a new chapter, Ashanti is thrilled with how the long-awaited record has come together. “[I’m] extremely excited about the new music. [I’m] working on the EP with Metro Boomin. We have so many different records and the vibe is just a real Ashanti R&B sound but 2019 infused with a lot of stuff that I’ve never said,” the singer tells HL.

However, new music isn’t the only thing Ashanti fans can get excited about. The star has teamed up with well-known UK fashion brand PrettyLittleThing for her very own swimwear line, and the pieces arrived just in time for summer. “We went for a bold, unique, exotic kind of vibe,” Ashanti says of the line, which was designed with some help from her sister, Shia Douglas. “I travel so much and I just kind of wanted the pieces to represent a global, travel, exotic vacation!”

Clearly, Ashanti is one busy lady, but her hustle hard mentality doesn’t stop her from finding time for a personal life. The songstress is all about female empowerment and says that the secret to a man winning her over is by being “genuine.” He has to be “funny, family oriented, and a hustler,” she says. “He has to be a little street — I ain’t gonna lie! I don’t want no punk!” But — is she seeing anyone right now? “Kinda!” a tight-lipped Ashanti told us.

Ashanti’s new swimwear collection is out now! The line contains prices points ranging from $18-$55 and comes in plus size options too. Happy shopping!