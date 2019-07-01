Selena Gomez Looks Effortlessly Beautiful In Floral Dress On The Beach With Her Cousin

Selena Gomez’s cousin Priscilla DeLeon took to Instagram on July 1 to share some eye-catching photos from her bachelorette party this past weekend and one of them includes a smiling Selena looking flawless in a flowing yellow, white and blue floral dress.

Selena Gomez, 26, was a sight to see this past weekend when she spent some quality time with her cousin Priscilla DeLeon and girl friends in Mexico this past weekend to celebrate Priscilla’s bachelorette party. The singer posed for a happy photo on the beach with her close cousin and they both looked stunning. The brunette beauties are holding hands in the snapshot, which Priscilla shared to Instagram along with other photos on July 1, as they stand on the sand in front of a backdrop of the gorgeous ocean. The “Good For You” crooner, who is the maid of honor in Priscilla’s upcoming wedding to fiance Jay Cosme, wore a long and flowing white dress that had yellow flowers and blue leaves all over it in the pic as Priscilla donned a leopard print crop top and flowing black skirt.

“& I wouldn’t want anyone else standing next to me at the alter (even the two pregnant ones that couldn’t attend) My maid of honor really showed out this weekend and threw me the bachelorette party of my dreams. I am forever grateful,” Priscilla’s caption for the photos read. Her other photos in the post included some of the other girls who celebrated with her and Selena in front of the setting sun.

The latest pic of Selena is just one of many attractive pics we’ve seen of her during Priscilla’s fun-filled weekend. She was also seen flaunting various swimsuits from other photos taken during the Mexican getaway. From a bright red one-piece while lounging on a cabana to a white one-piece while paddle boarding in the water, Selena knew how make any kind of attire look amazing.

We can’t wait to see pics of Selena all dressed up for Priscilla and Jay’s wedding, which is expected to take place in early Aug. It’s sure to be a beautiful one!