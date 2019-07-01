Paris Jackson Recreates Iconic Drew Barrymore Scene In New ‘Scream’ TV Series

Things may look familiar in this new sneak peek at VH1’s ‘Scream’ TV series, but nothing will be the same when the show premieres on Monday, July 8.

Paris Jackson, 21, stares danger in the face in this new sneak peek at VH1’s Scream: Resurrection. Paris actually recreates Drew Barrymore‘s iconic scene from the original 1996 movie, during which she talks to an unknown caller before coming face-to-face with the infamous Ghostface killer, and it’s pretty amazing. Paris’ character Becky, who is dressed as Florence Nightingale on Halloween night, answers a call from a mysterious man who first poses as an employee of her local service provider.

He’s looking to survey customers, but just like the movie, the caller soon goes off script and asks Becky what her favorite scary movie is. She then dismisses him and tells him not to call her back. But soon enough, the doorbell rings, and she accidentally cuts her finger while slicing a tomato. When she opens the door, Becky is greeted by Ghostface’s killer mask. But to see what happens next, you’ll have to watch the clip above.

When describing the new series, VH1 says: “Set against the vibrant backdrop of Atlanta, ‘Scream’ features a brand-new cast of characters destined to fall prey to the mysterious killer known as ‘Ghostface’ The series centers on Deion Elliot, a local star football running back, whose tragic past comes back to haunt him and threaten his hard-earned plans for the future… and the lives of his unlikely group of friends. The return of the iconic Ghostface marks the first time the mask will be shown in a TV series and will feature Roger L. Jackson’s voice.”

Paris’s co-stars include C.J. Wallace, Mary J. Blige, Tyler Posey, Tyga and Keke Palmer. The series, which will consist of 3 2-hour episodes, kicks off on Monday, July 8 and runs through Wednesday, July 10, airing from 9p-11p ET on VH1!