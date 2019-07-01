Nathan Griffith & GF Ashley Reveal How Jenelle Evans’ Reunion With Kaiser Happened With David

Nathan Griffith and his girlfriend Ashley, who have custody of Nathan and Jenelle Evans’ son, Kaiser, took to Twitter to reveal why they invited Jenelle and her husband David Eason to his birthday party.

Jenelle Evans‘ ex Nathan Griffith, 31, who currently has custody of their son Kaiser, 5, opened up on Twitter about his decision to invite 27-year-old Jenelle and her husband David Eason, 31, to Kaiser’s birthday party over the weekend and even claimed the event went well. After Jenelle and David had their custody of Kaiser and their other kids, including Jenelle’s son Jace, 9, and her and David’s daughter, Ensley, 2, taken away in May due to the controversial incident in which David shot and killed the family dog, Nugget, followers were outraged that they were allowed to be at Kaiser’s birthday, but Nathan and his girlfriend, Ashley tried to set the record straight on why it was okay.

“Actually… Ash and I were talking about Kaiser’s birthday and Ashley suggest that it would be nice to invite them. I brought up the proposition to my lawyer and he said ‘YES!’ At the end of court the lawyers got together and agree to the idea,” Nathan tweeted in response to a follower who asked if their attendance at the June 29th party was prearranged. Nathan also went on to assure one follower, who was concerned over David’s presence, that everything went smoothly. “David constructed himself very professional. Honestly, this whole birthday party was simple but absolutely a wonderful experience,” he wrote.

Nathan continued assuring others that David’s attendance did not bring danger to the children at the party. “What is he going to do with 8 adults there and 10 children? Besides, I want to promote a path that brings positivity to everyone. Vengeance is the the Lord’s, not mine,” another tweet read. Ashley also tweeted her frustration about the situation and admitted she feels that no matter what move they made, it would have been criticized. “Isn’t that the truth,” she tweeted in response to a tweet that read, “you’re damned if you do and damned if you don’t”. “I see all you judgeyyy people No matter what move is made, I see negative comments. Byeeee.” She went on to express further disappointment with another tweet. “It’s sad to see people’s hatred for someone is clouding their judgement for a child’s happiness,” it read.

Despite the hate from some followers, it seemed Kaiser’s birthday went well. Nathan and Jenelle both took to social media to share photos from the special day and the tot looked as happy as could be with birthday balloons and a Scooby Doo cake. He also posed for smiling photos with David, and Ensley, who was also in attendance, which Jenelle posted. Jenelle’s mom, Barbara, who has custody of Ensley as well as Jace, was also there to welcome in the new age for her grandson.

It’s great to see Jenelle having a great time with her kids despite the current circumstances. She and David are still battling to get back custody of them so we’ll definitely update on the situation when new details come along.