Matthew McConaughey, 49, Looks Like A Normal Dad Of 3 In Swimsuit On Family Vacation

Matthew McConaughey enjoyed a family beach outing with his wife, Camila Alves and their three children during a vacation in Greece on June 29 and he showed off his shirtless body while frolicking in the sand.

Matthew McConaughey, 49, proved he’s just like every other dad when he stepped out flaunting his amazing “dad bod” during a fun day at the beach in Greece on June 29! The actor was joined by his wife Camila Alves, 37, as well as their three children, Levi, 10, Vida, 9, and Livingston, 6, when he walked around the sand in his blue shorts and backwards red baseball cap. He showed off a more relaxed shape after maintaining incredibly toned abs for years and still looked great! Camila also wore an eye-catching white one-piece bathing suit under a sheer white long-sleeved button down shirt.

The family has been on vacation for the first weeks of the summer and it turns out they vacationed in the same place last year. They loved it so much that their original planned three week stay turned into four weeks. At one point during the recent beach visit, Matthew could be seen splashing in the clear water with his kids while picking up some flat rocks and from the joy on his face, we can understand why he decided to go back to the location!

When Matthew’s not showing off his body during private time with those closes to him, she’s showing it off in movies. For his role as rebellious stoner Moondog in the movie The Beach Bum, which was released in Mar., Matthew flaunted his bare behind in a scene where he stepped out of a jacuzzi on a huge yacht. It was certainly a memorable moment in the film and proves that Matthew’s willing to reveal his goods if it will help to capture the essence of the role he’s taking on!

It’s good to know Matthew is just like any other father and can embrace his body whether it’s completely toned or not. We think he looks absolutely fantastic either way!