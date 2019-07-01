Mandy Moore Confidently Steps Out In Transparent Blue Gown For Paris Fashion Show

Mandy Moore made heads turn while at Paris Fashion Week on July 1. The actress flashed her black underwear in a sheer blue gown! And, whether or not it was a wardrobe malfunction, Mandy owned her sultry look like a pro!

Mandy Moore is taking over the streets of Paris while out and about at fashion week! The This Is Us actress, 35, showed off maybe more than she bargained for at the DUNDAS show on Monday, when she flashed her black undergarments in a see-through blue gown by the designer. While its unclear if Mandy’s ensemble was meant to show her underwear, she seemed unbothered by her transparent dress.

Mandy posed for photos outside of the fashion show, which allowed every angle of her full look to be seen. The dress included a waist-cinching thick gold belt. Mandy’s black open-toe gladiator heels were clearly visible through the sultry thigh-high slit on her dress. She topped off her look with bold blue eyeshadow, rosy cheeks and a pale pink lip.

The TV star has been documenting her fashionable trip while at PFW. Her blue dress was actually Mandy’s second look of the day on Monday, as she showed behind-the-scenes video of her changing in a van with her glam squad. Her first look — a clean white tuxedo blazer pantsuit by Ralph Lauren — stopped traffic while she was photographed in the street. Mandy paired the menswear with bright pink stilettos and a light pink bag.

Mandy Moore at the the DUNDAS show at Paris Fashion Week on Monday, July 1, 2019. (Photo credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Although the actress has been busy taking in all of the colorful fashion, she’s still managed to make time to indulge in all of the delicious food Paris has to offer. She’s shared numerous videos of wine, fruit, cheese and bread in between shows. Mandy also posted a photo of designer Peter Dundas fitting her for a beautiful floral dress he designed himself.