Kourtney Kardashian & Willow Smith Hug Tightly After Jordyn Woods’ ‘Red Table Talk’ Interview

No hard feelings? After a rumored fallout between their families over Jordyn Woods, Willow Smith was spotted giving Kourtney Kardashian a huge hug outside an LA grocery store.

Nearly four months after Jordyn Woods’ tearful appearance on Red Table Talk and amid reports that the Smith family was at odds with the KarJenners, Kourtney Kardashian, 40, embraced Willow Smith, 18, outside the Erewhon organic food market in Los Angeles on June 30. This run-in with Jada Pinkett Smith’s daughter came after Kourtney departed from Kanye West’s weekly church service. If there was any bad blood between Kourt and Willow over Jordyn Woods, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was full of forgiveness, as she gave the “Whip My Hair” singer a huge hug! Hallelujah!

Shortly after Jordyn, 21, sat down to tell Jada, 47, her side of the Tristan Thompson cheating drama, TMZ reported that the relationship between the Smith fam and the KarJenner empire was “fractured.” There seemed to be something to those rumors, as Jada unfollowed Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, and Kim Kardashian on Instagram out of allegiance to Jordyn. Will Smith and Jada consider Kylie Jenner’s former BFF to be family (Jordyn calls Will her “uncle”) and it seems Jada didn’t appreciate the Kardashians’ reaction to the cheating drama. “This story that didn’t have to be what it was turned into the biggest scandal or betrayal of the year,” Jordyn said during the talk. “They are putting their focus on a young black woman who made a mistake. And not a mistake that’s worth public crucifixion.”

The Jordyn-Tristan drama has been brought back into the spotlight recently as it has finally played out on KUWTK. On the June 23 episode, all hell broke loose after Khloe learned of Tristan’s infidelity. During the episode, she blasted Jordyn for “lying” to her and claimed Kylie’s ex-BFF never apologized for her role in the scandal. In the second half of the season finale a week later, Khloe regained her cool and admitted she felt “bad” for blaming Jordyn solely for breaking up her family.

“It’s just, you know, things happen, and of course I’m sorry and apologetic as much as I can be,” Jordyn said after Khloe’s claims of a “non-apology” on KUWTK. She also denied Kim’s insinuations that she was a gold-digger and allegedly used her friendship with Kylie to bankroll her family. “I’m out here hustling, and I’ve always been working. I started modeling when I was 18, and you know, I work hard.”