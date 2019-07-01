Kim Kardashian Will Rename ‘Kimono’ Shapewear After Huge Backlash Over Cultural Appropriation

Kim Kardashian announced that she will be renaming her shapewear brand, Kimono, after receiving major backlash over cultural appropriation claims that she disrespected the Japanese culture.

Kim Kardashian, 38, is under fire, yet again, and this time, she gave in to the pressures. Kim launched her own shapewear collection, Kimono, on June 25, and immediately after announcing her brand, people took to social media to accuse her of cultural appropriation, as a kimono is a traditional robe worn in the Japanese culture. Kim filed a trademark for the word Kimono, which isn’t too far off from her other brands, Kimoji and KKW Beauty, however, fans took to social media to bash the star about her new line, even starting the hashtag, #KimOhNo. At first, Kim responded to the cultural appropriation claims by explaining that she didn’t mean any harm or disrespect to any culture. However, she gave in to the pressure on July 1, as she posted a photo of herself to Instagram in a brown bodysuit from her shapewear collection, explaining that she will in fact be changing the name of her line and told fans to stay tuned.

Kim captioned the photo, “Being an entrepreneur and my own boss has been one of the most rewarding challenges I’ve been blessed with in my life. What’s made it possible for me after all of these years has been the direct line of communication with my fans and the public. I am always listening, learning and growing – I so appreciate the passion and varied perspectives that people bring to me. When I announced the name of my shapewear line, I did so with the best intentions in mind. My brands and products are built with inclusivity and diversity at their core and after careful thought and consideration, I will be launching my Solutionwear brand under a new name. I will be in touch soon. Thank you for your understanding and support always.”

Despite giving in to the backlash she originally received, Kim reacted to the cultural appropriation claims the first time, when she released a statement to The New York Times, on June 28. My solutionwear brand is built with inclusivity and diversity at its core and I’m incredibly proud of what’s to come,” she said. Kim concluded the statement with, “I understand and have deep respect for the significance of the kimono in Japanese culture.”

Kim’s shapewear collection, Kimono, was set to launch this month on the website, Kimono.com, which was set up with a waitlist that people could join. However, after changing the name, she has since taken down the website.