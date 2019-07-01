Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Party With Brad Pitt After Lunch Date With Their Kids

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were seen hanging out with Brad Pitt and Andrew Garfield at a party in the Hollywood Hills on June 30, just hours after getting attention on a lunch outing with their kids, North and Saint.

Kim Kardashian, 38, and Kanye West, 42, had a fun family outing on June 30 but then they totally switched gears when they attended a bash in the Hollywood Hills with some major celebs, including Brad Pitt! The husband and wife were seen grabbing a bite to eat at a restaurant with two of their four kids, including North, 6, and Saint, 3, earlier in the day at the Crustacean Beverly Hills before they packed the kids in their own Lamborghini and went off in a separate one to head to the party. In addition to 55-year-old Brad, actor Andrew Garfield, 35, was also at the lavish event, and in photos obtained from TMZ, the celeb crew can be seen enjoying the star-studded night.

Although the point of the bash is not known, it seems like all who attended had a great time. In one pic, Brad, who wore a long-sleeved black shirt, could be seen talking with fellow party goers while a photo of a smiling Andrew, who wore an open blue button-down shirt over a maroon T-shirt and green pants, was snapped outside. Kim and Kanye looked comfortable but trendy with their own attire. The rapper wore a black sweatshirt and blue pants while Kim went with a fitted white off-the-shoulder dress that went down to just above her ankles.

This weekend seemed to be a fun one for Kim. Before the lunch outing and party on Sunday, she was seen hanging out with sisters Khloe Kardashian, 35, and Kendall Jenner, while attending Larsa Pippen‘s birthday celebration on the night of June 29. We can’t wait to see what Kim and co. have planned for the next holiday week! It will be hard to top this last one but as always, we’re sure she has something exciting planned!