‘Kate Plus Date’: Kate Gosselin’s Daughter Says She Has ‘Trust Issues’ After Divorcing Dad Jon

Kate Gosselin refused to talk about her split from ex-husband, Jon Gosselin, during the July 1 episode of ‘Kate Plus Date’, but she did say the breakup affected the way she approaches new relationships.

“One thing I noticed is that you’re creating this barrier around yourself,” Kate Gosselin‘s new matchmaker told her during the July 1 episode of Kate Plus Date. “You’re not sharing anything that may not be perfect.” Kate was given a new matchmaker after she fired her previous one due to the fact that she was being set up on bad dates, but before this new one got started with her, he wanted to make sure she’d open up and allow herself to be vulnerable on future dates.

“You aren’t aware, nobody is aware, of really what my life entails,” Kate told her matchmaker. “It scares a lot of people. A lot of babysitters, a lot of relatives, literally have walked away because it’s too much pressure. I know that there’s this part of my life that I’m unable to talk about. A) obviously I’m divorced, and B) it hasn’t been pleasant. There’s just so much surrounding that that I’m unable — and, for my kids’ sake, unwilling — to talk about.”

In an interview with producers, which went down during a private confessional, Kate’s daughter Mady, 18, said her mom has developed “trust issues” since divorcing her dad, Jon Gosselin. “Everything that she’s been through has really created a lot of trust issues,” Mady said. “But she is doing this [show] and she wants to be happy and that comes with some sacrifices. Like, if she has to suck it up and get started before she feels comfortable, she’s going to have to do it.”

The matchmaker seemed to agree and he told Kate that by refusing to talk about her past relationship, she’s alienating any potential partners on the first date. “For him to reaffirm, ‘Yes, this is what you’re doing,’ it causes people to think, ‘Is she being dishonest, evasive?’ ” Kate said. “I don’t want to do that because it just speaks to me not being genuine and real, which is not the case at all.”

But despite how she currently feels, Kate said she still believes in love. She explained, “My view of people has changed. Not love, because I know my grandparents’ love exists. It existed once and it can exist again. That’s the only example I can give you that I experienced personally, but I think very much my view of people changed. It really probably was the heart of my trust issues in terms of, ‘Are you just telling me that because I want to hear it, or is that who you are?’”

Kate and Jon split in 2009 after 10 years of marriage, amid rumors of infidelity. They share 15-year-old sextuplets Hannah, Leah, Alexis, Joel, Aaden and Collin, as well as 18-year-old twins Mady and Cara.

