Jill Duggar Claps Back & Clarifies Post About Her Sex Life: Derek & I ‘Don’t Practice’ Kama Sutra

Despite having a Kama Sutra book in their bedroom during their 5th wedding anniversary, Jill Duggar says she and her husband do not practice the ancient art of eroticism.

Jill Duggar‘s fans were left thinking she’s kinky in the sack after she posted a photo to Instagram on June 25 showing a Kama Sutra book in her hotel bedroom along with a plate of Skittles and bedroom game called “Sweet Seduction: Win it in a minute… bedroom edition.” The Counting On star is now clarifying that she and husband Derick Dillard, 30, are NOT into the ancient Hindu art of eroticism. “We are not recommending the Kama Sutra,” Jill added as an addendum to her series of photos from her five year anniversary getaway to Branson, MO with husband. “We believe marriage is ordained by God and husbands and wives should filter everything they read and hear together through the lens of the Bible and not practice anything unbiblical.”

“The little book pictured is a modern, smaller, cleaner, edited version that doesn’t focus on spiritual aspects, homosexual or extramartial relationships and, again, we don’t take everything in there either as the truth,” she continued. “It is always good to be aware and careful of what we allow into our minds, hearts and marriages.”

“We’ve not read the actual Kama Sutra and only promote biblical marriage (i.e. between a man and a woman who are married),” Jill wrote. “We just wanted to clarify since there has been a lot of discussion after this post.” Before she added the notation, her comments section had flooded with people both loving and hating on the book. One person wrote “Woohoo I love to see you’re keeping the spark alive with that little book” while a woman named Stefanie wrote “Am surprised you would read the Kama Sutra, it is Hindu. You are inviting Satan into your marriage.”

This comes on the heels of Jill’s June 3 blog post where she wrote that sex is the best way to keep a husband happy. “Have sex often! You both need this time together regularly (3-4 times a week is a good start. lol). And when you may not be able to actually have intercourse for a period of time or for health issues, find other ways to have fun and be intimate. Let your spouse know that you’re aways available,” the mother of two explained. She also advised women to “Get new lingerie (online is an easy way to buy!) as a surprise gift for birthdays, holidays, vacations or whenever!”