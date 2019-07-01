Taylor Swift Fans Think She Confirmed Rumors Justin Bieber Cheated On Selena Gomez On Tumblr

The drama between Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber just reached a new level, with Taylor liking a post that claims the Biebs cheated on her ‘best friend.’ Um — Selena Gomez??



Look what you made her do! Swifties are convinced that Taylor Swift subtly shaded Justin Bieber by liking a Tumblr post that said he cheated on her “best friend” — presumably Selena Gomez. The post came after Justin issued a non-apology to Taylor for his Instagram defending Scooter Braun in the midst of her drama with the music manager, which read in part, “As the years have passed we haven’t crossed paths and gotten to communicate our differences, hurts or frustrations. So for you to take it to social media and get people to hate on scooter isn’t fair”. The Tumblr post, written by user messthatuwanted, reads, “”we haven’t gotten to communicate our differences’ you cheated on her best friend and then publicly sided with the man who made revenge porn against her (Kanye West) was she supposed to invite you over for tea??? F**k outta here.”

The post is still liked on Taylor’s Tumblr page. Fans freaked after seeing the evidence, but mostly joked that they all already knew about the alleged cheating. “Yeah so did Selena A LONG time ago,” one fan tweeted. “Well then…. it all comes out at last though we all knew he really did it.” The incident started when Taylor posted a lengthy open letter on Tumblr after finding out that Scooter bought Big Machine Records, and now owns her entire music catalog, up until her 2017 Reputation album. She called it the “worst case scenario,” writing, that she was “sad and grossed out.. all I could think about was the incessant, manipulative bullying I’ve received at his hands for years.”

She cited the feud with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, Scooter’s client, including Kanye’s “Famous” video. “Or when his client, Kanye West, organized a revenge porn music video which strips my body naked. Now Scooter has stripped me of my life’s work, that I wasn’t given an opportunity to buy. Essentially, my musical legacy is about to lie in the hands of someone who tried to dismantle it.”

Taylor Swift confirms that Justin Bieber cheated on Selena. pic.twitter.com/9FlqcB1Adu — Selena Charts Brasil (@selenachartsbr) June 30, 2019

Scooter and Taylor haven’t exchanged words publicly, but the music world is definitely taking sides. Selena, Rihanna, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Camila Cabello, Adele, Gwen Stefani, Halsey, Cara Delevingne, Alessia Cara, Martha Hunt, and Todrick Hall are all Team Taylor. Along with Biebs, Demi Lovato, Kacey Musgraves, and Hailey Baldwin are standing by Scooter. Fans are waiting to see who Ariana Grande supports.

Justin himself hinted that he cheated on Selena in a November 2015 interview with i-d magazine. “We were working out how to be in a relationship, how to be ourselves, who we were, in the middle of having people judge our relationship through the media,” he told the magazine about their relationship. “I think that really messed my head up too. Because then, it’s like trust and all this other stuff that starts messing with your mind. You’re on the road. And there are beautiful women on the road. And you’re just getting yourself into trouble…”