Dog The Bounty Hunter Announces Memorial Plans For Late Wife Beth: Everything To Know

After Beth Chapman’s moving memorial service in Hawaii, husband Duane ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Chapman announced that she’ll be honored in Denver, as well.

After honoring his late wife, Beth Chapman, in her beloved Hawaii, Duane “Dog The Bounty Hunter” Chapman announced plans for a second memorial service. The memorial for the reality star, who passed away from throat cancer on June 26, will be held in Colorado, another place that she called home. “Love you all and thank you very much for the support you have been giving for Beth,” The Dog the Bounty Hunter star tweeted on July 1. “We have tentatively scheduled July 13 in Denver to tuck her in, tell her goodnight, for she sleepeth. More details will follow… time, place, etc.” HollywoodLife will keep you updated as Dog releases more details about Beth’s second memorial. Dog’s announcement comes two days after his friends and family paid tribute to Beth at Fort DeRussy Beach in Waikiki, on the Hawaiian island of Oahu.

The public memorial, which the family encouraged fans to attend with flowers, featured a traditional Hawaiian ‘Oli chant, a prayer service, and a paddle out in the ocean. Dog gave a powerful eulogy for his wife, as well, adding that Beth told him to do her memorial “right.” Sounds just like her, right? “Beth had two homes — Hawai’i and Colorado. ‘I love Hawai’i the most,’ she said, so she will be sent off in true Hawaiian style, with aloha,” a rep for the Chapman family said in a press release before the June 29 ceremony. Pictures from Beth’s remembrance showed a crowd full of mixed emotions. While Dog eulogized his wife of 13 years, he looked joyful, wearing a lei and speaking animatedly to the crowd of loved ones. In other pics, the mourners wiped tears from their eyes. Seeing them paddle out into the Pacific Ocean was truly beautiful.

Beth was diagnosed with throat cancer in September 2017, and was declared cancer-free two months later by doctors after undergoing surgery. Sadly, her cancer returned in November 2018. She was hospitalized several times in the following months, and was rushed to the ICU on June 22, 2019 after complaining of pain and trouble breathing. She was placed in a medically-induced coma after becoming agitated and attempting to pull out her IVs. She was pronounced dead at 5:32am local time on June 26.