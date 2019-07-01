Ariel Winter was out & about in LA on June 30, when she looked casually chic in a cutout crop top & skinny jeans, while choosing to go completely makeup-free!

Ariel Winter, 21, loves to show off her tiny waist and rock hard abs any chance she gets, and that’s exactly what she did when she stepped out in LA on Sunday, June 30. The Modern Family actress headed to a bakery when she chose to dress casual, but super chic in a pair of high-waisted, skintight dark-wash skinny jeans. She paired the flattering jeans with a tiny white knit crop top which featured a plunging V-neckline and three buttons down the front that were secured, but featured huge cut-outs in between, showing off ample cleavage and a hint of her nude bra underneath. The short sleeves of the tiny white top were ruffled and flared, showing off her toned arms. Ariel accessorized her look with no jewelry or sunglasses, choosing to just thrown on her go-to patterned white slip-on Vans sneakers.

The best part of Ariel’s entire look was the fact that she went totally makeup free. The actress doesn’t usually wear makeup when she’s out and about during the day and she can usually be spotted sporting a messy bun, with her bright red hair in a big bun atop her head. That’s one of the things we love most about Ariel – her look is so effortless and she manages to always pull off a casual ensemble and somehow makeup it look sexy. Tight skinny jeans and a crop top is Ariel’s go-to outfit when she’s not rocking a pair of denim cutoff Daisy Dukes.

Within the past few months, Ariel has been showing off her newly trimmed down figure, and she loves showing off her petite frame in revealing outfits. Ariel stepped out on May 29 wearing another casual, but sexy outfit when she threw on her favorite pair of high-waisted dark wash skinny jeans with a gaping rip on one knee. The skintight Frame Le Skinny de Jeanne Ripped Raw Hem Ankle Jeans hugged her petite frame perfectly, making her legs look super tiny and toned. She paired the denim with a vintage cropped gray Metallica short-sleeve T-shirt which featured a picture of a huge skull covered in flames and flowers. Ariel accessorized her outfit with funky accessories including a pair of white slip-on Vans sneakers that had little black doodle drawings all over them, and a pink backpack covered in pictures of dogs driving bright colored convertibles. As for Ariel’s glam, she threw her red hair into a messy bun at the top of her head and rocked a light brown smokey eye with a nude lip.

Meanwhile, just two days later, Ariel was out in Studio City, LA on May 31 when she showed off her abs in a tiny, cropped low-cut black tank top with a pair of baggy gray sweatpants which she rolled down the waistband of, to show off her taut figure.