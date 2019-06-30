It’s the last day of Pride Month and it was NYC’s time to celebrate. Wendy Williams showed her support wearing a skin-tight bodysuit made up of the gay pride flag colors.

Wendy Williams has always been a friend of the gay community and she showed off her support — as well as her killer figure — in a bodysuit that featured the rainbow flag colors. In a June 30 Instagram pic she can be seen wearing the sexy outfit that showed off her tiny waist, slim legs and famous bust. She laying down against a pride flag with her sandy blonde wig splayed out around her and has her trademark diamond “W” necklace on along with colorful pink sunglasses with glittery beading around the edges

“How you doin’, New York? 🌈 I’m blown away by the energy and the love in this city right now! Happy World Pride! #lgbtqia#worldprideday #lgbtally#itsamarchnotaparade #pride#pridemonth #pride2019 #nycpride,” the 54-year-old captioned the pic. New York City had its Pride parade on June 30 to coincide with World Pride day while other major cities held pride events earlier in the month of June.

Wendy’s had some rest and relaxation time as she’s been on a summer hiatus from her daytime talk show. She’ll be returning to TV in July but the time off has allowed her to take a trip out to LA when Pride went down the first weekend of June. On the 8th she joined her new friend Blac Chyna, 31, on stage to help celebrate L.A. Pride at a music event and she was met with enthusiastic applause. She was so excited she posted a selfie of the two of them, writing, “What’s really good?? Being in LA celebrating pride with my little sister! How you doin? I’m in Chy-town 🌈🌈🌈#pride #lapride #la@blacchyna.” The day before that she hung out with Kris Jenner, 63, and Kim Kardashian, 38.

It was a welcome relief from the woes back home. She’s in the process of divorcing husband Kevin Hunter Sr. after he fathered a child with longtime mistress Sharina Hudson, 34. Then her 18-year-old son Kevin Jr. got into a fight with his dad in a New Jersey convenience store parking lot, which caused Wendy to call 911. The police arrived and took her son into custody and he was charged with domestic violence simple assault. He pleaded not guilty on June 25 but the family attorney says Kevin Sr. is not interested in bringing charges against his son.