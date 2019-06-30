Shay Mitchell’s BF Matte Babel Gushes Over Her After Pregnancy Announcement

Shay Mitchell’s boyfriend Matte Babel left her a sweet message about becoming a mom when he posted a gorgeous black and white Instagram pic of her flaunting her growing baby bump on June 28.

Shay Mitchell‘s boyfriend Matte Babel, 38, is so excited that they’re welcoming their first child in the near future, and he took to Instagram to prove it. The father-to-be posted a beautiful pic of 32-year-old Shay showing off her bare baby bump while posing from the side in a black crop top and black underwear on June 28, and his heartwarming caption reflected his loving feelings. “Watching the both of you grow over the past 6 months has been the most beautiful thing in the world. The strength, vulnerability and grace you’ve had during this pregnancy has left me in awe, you’re going to be an incredible mom…We’re lucky to have you, love you,” the caption read. See Matte’s pic and message HERE!

Matte’s sweet sentiment was posted on the same day Shay announced her surprise pregnancy. The Pretty Little Liars star revealed the news by posting a topless photo of herself showing off her baby bump and making a joke in the caption. “Does this mean I’m allowed to drive in the car pool lane at all times now?” the brunette beauty joked. In addition to her announcement photo, Shay uploaded a behind the scenes video showing her journey in being pregnant so far and it included a cute moment with Matte in which he cradles her baby bump and tells her she “looks so good”.

The video is from an upcoming YouTube documentary series called Almost Ready, which continues to follow Shay’s pregnancy. It premieres on July 17 and will air every other Wednesday on the channel. “When you’re in the public eye, there are some things you just want to keep a secret until you feel ready,” Shay said in the video for the series. “This is gonna be really fun and awesome when I’m not trying to hide it anymore.”

Well, it looks like that time is now! We can’t wait to catch Shay’s journey in becoming a mom and wish her all the best with the remaining days in her pregnancy!