Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley looked drama-free and majorly in love as they flaunted eye-catching PDA in pics from a beach trip with friends on June 29.

It looks like things between Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, 33, and Jen Harley, 31, are all good…at least for now! The on-again, off-again couple spent some time at the beach this weekend with friends and they couldn’t keep their hands off of each other during some fun photo ops. Jen took to Instagram to share pics and videos of herself posing with the hunky Jersey Shore star on June 29 and in one memorable snapshot, she is flaunting a black and white swimsuit and raising her arm up as a shirtless Ronnie holds her up by the legs. “Love u @realronniemagro,” Jen captioned the pic. In another pic, which Ronnie reposted from a friend, the lovebirds can be seen lovingly gazing at each other while standing in the sand with their couple friends.

In addition to the pics and videos with Ronnie on her Instagram story, Jen shared a video of their 14-month-old daughter Ariana, who appeared to be sitting in a hotel room, overlooking a beautiful view of a sky from a window. Although she didn’t mention the location of her fun time, it definitely seems she and Ronnie made it a family affair and are having the time of their lives.

Ronnie and Jen’s recent PDA on their summer trip is pretty surprising considering Jen’s answers to some fan questions about their future last week. She answered the word “no” to a fan who asked if she hopes Ronnie proposes to her and she also answered “no” when she was asked if she wanted more kids with him. They also made headlines during a recent trip to Disney World with Ariana when there were reports that things were tense between them during their time there.

Despite their rocky past, which including Jen’s arrest after an altercation, it’s good to see they are embracing their love for each other this time around and we continue to wish them nothing but the best in the future!