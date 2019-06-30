Emily Ratjkowski looked sizzling when she posed in front of a car while flaunting an orange bikini for an eye-catching Instagram pic during her summer vacation.

Emily Ratajkowski, 28, is sexy hot in her latest pic! The gorgeous model proved she’s enjoying the summer days when she embraced her European vacation by posing in an incredibly flattering orange bikini that showed off her fit figure. She posted the pic, which shows her standing in front of and leaning on a red car, to Instagram on June 29 and it caught major attention. The brunette beauty had her hair back in the snapshot while wearing a red cloth headband and wearing a crossbody bag on her shoulder. “no pasa nada,” she captioned the photo.

It didn’t take long for celebs and fans to comment on the eye candy. Khloe Kardashian, 35, seemed to love the photo. “Omg 😍😍😍😍,” her comment read. Vanessa Hudgens, 30, also followed suit with her comment. “Gahhh that bodyyyyyy,” it read. “Wow,” one follower wrote. While many more, like Khloe, left her heart-eyed emojis.

Emily is no stranger to attracting attention for her toned body and attractive features. Just three days ago, on June 26, she made headlines when she wore a white tweed Jacquemus Spring 2019 mini dress to the Kerastase hair event in Port Debilly, Paris. She gave off a classy but sexy vibe when she chose to go braless under the fantastic fashion choice. She also rocked another look that consisted of a black outfit when she stepped out to head to the Royal Monceau Hotel in Paris the day before.

Whether she’s showing off a bikini on vacation or posing in a prestigious fashion brand at a red carpet event, this lady knows how to work it in all the right ways. We can’t wait to see more of her dazzling looks throughout the summer!