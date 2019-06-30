Diplo Jokes Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Put Him In A ‘Holding Cell’ During 2nd Wedding

Diplo was put in a grown up ‘time out’ at Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s second wedding after he live streamed the first one!

He couldn’t live stream this one! Diplo, 40, shared a pic on his Instagram account today, June 30, following the wedding festivities for Sophie Turner, 23, and Joe Jonas, 29, last night in France. While Diplo famously went on Instagram Live for the couple’s legal Las Vegas wedding on May 1, he couldn’t exactly do it this time around. Diplo joked that his phone was taken away, preventing him from sharing the inside happenings of the couple’s second wedding.

“This is the only photo I got from Joe and Sophie Turner Jonas wedding because they took my phone from me and put in a holding cell during the ceremony,” Diplo joked in his caption on the post. “Heard it was lovely tho.” The jokester musician looked as suave as can be in the pic, wearing a black suit, dress shoes, and his blonde hair long and flowing. He wore brown sunglasses in the photo as well.

Diplo descended the staircase in the pic, upon being “released” from his “hold.” While Diplo was only kidding about that (we hope!), other famous musician Ryan Tedder, 40, joined in on the joke action. The “Sucker” writer and producer said, “We were hot AF tho weren’t we?”

While Diplo didn’t live stream last night’s wedding, we were grateful that he did showcase the one in Las Vegas. The world was shocked to see the spontaneous wedding as it went down – live – and even Joe’s parents found out he got married from the news craze after Diplo recorded it for the world.

Even though we didn’t get to see their second, more majestic ceremony, we did get to see some pictures and we loved how beautiful and happy everyone looked. And that’s what’s important, right?! We’re over the moon for Sophie and Joe, and hope they have a lifetime of happiness together!