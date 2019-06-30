’90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?’ Preview: Elizabeth & Andrei Fight Over Their Birth Plan

Elizabeth and Andrei are on baby watch and get into a fight over whether or not her family should be in the delivery room in this EXCLUSIVE ’90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?’ preview.

Elizabeth, 28, could give birth any day now and she’s still ironing out her birth plan with Andrei, 32, in this 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? EXCLUSIVE preview. Elizabeth’s family wants to be in the delivery room when she gives birth but she’s “on the fence” about it. Andrei wants the delivery to be a private affair. He wants the delivery room to just include Elizabeth, himself, and the doctors. Elizabeth knows that this is going to cause some issues with her mom and sisters. She’s well aware that her mom and sisters are going to be hurt over this plan.

This is an amazing moment for both families but Andrei is determined to keep the delivery a seamless experience. “I don’t want negativity in such a moment and I just want to keep them out,” Andrei says in our episode sneak peek about having Elizabeth’s family in the delivery room. He adds, “I wish to share this only just with my wife.” Andre tells Elizabeth that she needs to call her family and tell them the reality of the situation.

Elizabeth asks Andrei about his dad being in the delivery room. Andrei says that his father will be visiting after the birth of the baby. “He categorically says that it’s all about us,” Andrei tells Elizabeth.

Andrei continues: “In my country [Moldova] when the woman gives birth, it’s the husband present there. And I don’t know what’s the whole thing here in America about all the members being present when you’re giving birth. It has to be private.” Elizabeth is not looking forward to talking to her family about this and doesn’t seem entirely on board with Andrei’s views. New episodes of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on TLC.