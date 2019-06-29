Yo Gotti’s Pants Literally Caught On Fire While Performing At Birthday Bash — Watch Wild Video

The show must go on! Yo Gotti impressively continued to perform while his pants literally caught on fire at his Birthday Bash!

Now that’s impressive! Yo Gotti, 38, showed off how professional he is while he continued to perform “Rake It Up” while his leg literally caught on fire on June 28. The rapper’s left leg was caught in flames while he performed at his Birthday Bash, and he moved it around while on stage to get the fire out.

The rapper stepped on a speaker that erupted in flames, accidentally putting his leg there at the wrong time, for sure. Fans were wowed by Yo Gotti’s calm reaction to the situation, and his ability to keep up his performance during the frightening situation. Kandi Burruss, 43, said, “Wow! I woulda went crazy! Even under fire he’s cool as a fan.” Another remarked, “Hot boy summer…literally 😩! (He handled that like a G tho 💪🏾🔥).”

One fan admitted to being “scared” of him due to his extreme chill in the moment. “I’m scared of him!!! I woulda stop dropped and rolled! Woulda thought I was a damn Temptation!” Another said, “So professional i woulda been stop dropped n rolled.”

The fan comments didn’t stop there. One person commented on the post, “I would canceled the whole show if that happened.” Someone else piped in with a pun, “Now that’s how you light up a performance 😂😂🤣.” And another noticed that Yo Gotti even kept the beat during the wild moment. “😂 He tried to stomp it out to the beat at first!”

We’re so relieved that Yo Gotti is okay – hopefully in the future, he’s more careful of where he puts his feet as he performs!