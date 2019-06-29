Rapper Slim 400 ‘Shot 8 Times In Compton’ & Hospitalized Following Mysterious Attack

So scary! Three months after Nipsey Hussle’s murder, rapper Slim 400 has been shot eight times, yet he managed to survive the attack in Compton.

Rapper and music producer Slim 400 managed to escape death after being shot eight times in an attack in Compton on June 28. It’s unclear what the circumstances were that led up to the shooting, but TMZ reports a black vehicle was seen fleeing the scene. The 31-year-old Compton native was rushed to an area hospital where his close pals hip hop heavyweight YG and Adam 22 of No Jumper fame stayed by his bedside. Adam has been giving updates on Twitter, with the most recent one coming around 2pm EST where he wrote “update: he’s stable and trying to talk.” TMZ reports that Slim is in critical but stable condition after undergoing surgery.

Adam initially tweeted “Slim 400 got shot 10 times and is currently in the hospital. Pray for him,” shortly after the attack and then turned to Instagram live where he said he was rushing to the hospital. Slim is best known for “Bruisin” with YG and Sad Boy Loko, and this latest shooting is especially hard on YG and he was close friends with Nipsey Hussle, who was shot and killed outside his clothing store in LA’s Crenshaw District nearly three months ago to the day.

Fans took to Twitter to react to the tragic attack. A user named Dalton wrote “Can’t imagine what YG is going through right now. losing nip, and now slim 400 getting hit smh prayers up.” Another fan wrote “YG gonna go crazy if slim 400 dies.” A user named Akuma added “bro the violence out here is crazy… we need something… obviously losing beautiful people to senseless brutality isn’t enough. praying for Slim 400 right now sending prayers out to YG too. homie’s gone through enough.”

YG can’t lose another homie. He lost Nip just 3 months ago, he can’t lose Slim 400 too🙏🏽 — 🏁OVOHALLOWEEN🏁 (@OVOOCT26) June 29, 2019

Hoping Slim 400 pulls through. A Compton gangsta rap prototype, an ambassador for a tradition, lineage, and history — who has made a whole lot of hard-as-hell rap music full of sober gravity and blunt force. https://t.co/YcGyqCfk4d — Otto Von Biz Markie (@Passionweiss) June 29, 2019

We’ll keep you updated on Slim’s condition and if YG speaks out. So far Adam 22 has been giving the most updates on his pal.