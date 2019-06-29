Shiloh & Zahara Jolie-Pitt Had ‘Great Time’ Hanging With Millie Bobby Brown At ‘Stranger Things’ Party

Millie Bobby Brown has the coolest besties. Shiloh and Zahara Jolie-Pitt were on hand for the ‘Stranger Things’ pre-premiere party where the three held hands and played games.

The Santa Monica Pier was transformed into the 1980’s for the Stranger Things season three premiere party on June 28. While star Millie Bobby Brown walked the red carpet in a pretty pink ballerina dress, it was the pre-party where she had the most fun. The 15-year-old hosted her close pals Shiloh, 13, and Zahara Jolie Pitt, 14, where they were able to have all sorts of teenage fun away from the paparazzi cameras. The party went down while the screening was going on so they were able to go unnoticed.

“Millie Bobby Brown, Zahara and Shiloh were having a great time on the Santa Monica Pier checking out the games and the rides and MBB and Shiloh were prancing around holding hands as girls do. All very friendly and fun. They were laughing and running around together just having the best time ever,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“It was really nice to see them all be able to be kids and enjoy themselves. There were no fans or prying eyes to bug them so they could have a legit friend hang out. They never had to look behind their backs or act in a certain way because handlers and other cast that they trusted were around to where they could just do their thing and have a good time. It was really normal and really nice to see that they could all be out of the limelight for a few moments and just have a good time and be young teen girls,” the insider adds.

The girls’ friendship was first revealed in February when they were photographed having dinner in Los Angeles with Millie’s mom serving as the chaperone. Then on National Best Friend Day on June 8, Millie made sure the world knew that Zahara and Shiloh were her ‘Best Friends 4L” as she captioned an Instagram stories pic that showed her surrounded by the Jolie-Pitt siblings along with her sister Paige. The photo appeared to have been taken at Shiloh’s 13th birthday party in May at The Basement, a facility that features four immersive escape rooms, so Millie really is tight with the sisters.