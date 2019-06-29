Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas: How The Loved Up Newlyweds Plan To Enjoy Paris After Sophie & Joe’s Wedding

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are in France celebrating Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ second wedding. HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY how Pri and Nick will enjoy their time in Europe for the celebrations.

Priyanka Chopra, 36, and husband Nick Jonas, 26, are in France right now celebrating the (second) wedding of Sophie Turner, 23, and Joe Jonas, 29. Pri and Nick themselves only just got married in Dec. 2018 in Mumbai, India, and the newlyweds are supporting the next Jonas marriage in the sweetest way, according to a source close to the couple who spoke with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Priyanka and Nick are really excited to spend some time together after Sophie and Joe tie the knot this weekend in France,” the source revealed. “Priyanka and Nick will stay together in Paris and enjoy a few nights together before the Jonas Brothers tour starts.”

“It’s really important for them both to get this time together,” our insider added. “They plan on attending several shows together for Haute Paris Couture Fashion Week and just spending as much time together as they possibly can. They’re still really in the newlywed phase.”

The source continued, “They’re so happy and in love and know that it’s going to be challenging with the tour and Priyanka’s upcoming work, so since they knew they were heading to France anyways for the wedding, they really wanted to take this time to be together and are looking forward to relaxing before things get hectic again.”

The Jonas Brothers’ tour starts on August 7 in Miami, Florida, and the band will be traveling and performing until Feb. 22, 2020 in Paris, France at the moment. Maybe Pri and Nick will reunite in Paris at the end of his tour?! After the brothers’ tour, a source previously revealed EXCLUSIVELY to HL that Nick and Pri will try to grow their own family.

“They will likely work on starting a family next year after the Jonas tour is completed,” our insider shared. “Nick wants to be there for Priyanka the whole way, so that can only happen when he isn’t on the road. Of course, they will hang out on tour, but Nick would like to have his full attention on Priyanka and be there for their kid as much as possible. When Nick becomes a father, he is going to put his full attention towards that. He can’t wait to start a family with Priyanka, as they talk about it all the time.”

So sweet! For now, we bet Nick and Pri are enjoying the family time, hanging out with their nieces, and celebrating Joe and Sophie’s love on their second special day.