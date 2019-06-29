Meghan Markle Looks Adorable 8 Weeks Post-Baby Hugging Boston Red Sox Player With Prince Harry

Meghan Markle took some time off from maternity leave to meet the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees in London with Prince Harry! She stunned in a belted dress for the occasion.

Meghan Markle may be British royalty now, but she still loves America’s Pastime! The Duchess of Sussex, 37, joined husband Prince Harry to meet players from the Boston Red Sox ahead of their game against the New York Yankees in London on June 29. The couple were invited into the team’s locker room, where Meghan gave a warm hug to Mookie Betts, who she reportedly shares ancestry with, according to The Boston Globe. Both of their origins can be traced back 150 years to relatives from Alabama.

The outing was meant to promote Harry’s Invictus Games Foundation which partnered with the MLB‘s two-game London Series. Meghan looked radiant in a black, belted dress and flats, while Harry looked dapper in a matching polo shirt and dark pants. This is a rare appearance for Meghan as she’s been on maternity leave for the past eight weeks following the birth of her son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. The only time we’ve seen her since was during her post-baby debut earlier this month at the Trooping the Colour.

But they didn’t just meet the Red Sox! Meghan and Harry also spent some time with the Yankees, who came prepared with a sweet gift for the new parents! The Suits alum couldn’t contain her excitement when she was presented with a child’s size jersey boasting the iconic pinstripe design and her son’s name on the back. Archie’s first baseball jersey!

Meghan and Harry also made an appearance on the pitch ahead of the game. The couple held hands as they walked out into London Stadium in front of 66,000 spectators. What a sight!