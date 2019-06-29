Lisa Vanderpump Was ‘Upset’ Randall Emmett Ruined Her Arrival Surprise At Brittany & Jax’s Wedding

Randall Emmett accidentally let it slip on social media that Lisa Vanderpump decided to come to Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s Kentucky wedding, after all.

50 Cent, 43, isn’t the only one upset with Randall Emmett, 48, lately! The Hollywood producer accidentally spilled the beans that Lisa Vanderpump, 58, would be coming to Jax Taylor, 39, and Brittany Cartwright’s, 30, wedding after all, and Lisa was upset that the surprise was ruined. “Lisa was truly disappointed and upset Randall tweeted out that she arrived in Kentucky which is why he took it down right away,” a source close to the Vanderpump Rules production revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She really wanted Brittany or Jax to be the one to let the fans know as it was their wedding weekend.”

“The cast arrived on Wednesday in order to begin filming and come home on Monday,” the source added. “Nobody knew Lisa was coming. It was a total surprise to Brittany and Jax and the rest of the VPR cast. Everyone was very excited to see her and it truly did lift her spirits.” Lisa was originally supposed to come to the couple’s wedding, but her plans had been derailed after the death of her 84-year-old mother, Jean, on June 17.

“She was finally smiling again which was really nice to see,” our insider continued about the surprise. “She’s really been struggling and going through it and it was the first time the cast has seen her since her mother’s death, but they have all reached out to her to show support. The wedding will be filmed for Bravo, however, they’re not sure yet if it’ll be it’s own special or just a part of Vanderpump Rules when it comes back this winter.”

Randall shared a pic of him in the middle of Lisa and her husband Ken Todd, 61, on a private plane. “We’re here,” Randall captioned his now-deleted pic. “We love you Jax it wasn’t easy to get here but we [are] here for your magical day!!” Jax and Brittany are getting married today, June 29, after dating for years. We wish the best toward the happy reality television couple!