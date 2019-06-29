Khloe Kardashian At 35: Why She’s Never Felt ‘Stronger’ 4 Mos. After Tristan Thompson Split

Khloe Kardashian just turned 35 on June 27 and ever since her breakup from Tristan Thompson in Feb., she’s been focusing hard on getting back on track and being grateful for her life.

Khloe Kardashian, 35, may be reliving her tough breakup from Tristan Thompson, 28, on the latest episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, but she’s feeling emotionally stronger than ever before. “Khloe is feeling very empowered, she’s going into 35 the strongest she’s ever been,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Becoming a mom has given her this well of strength that sometimes shocks even her. She’s just so in love with her daughter. True is everything to her and gives her so much joy and a deep feeling of fulfillment. True makes Khoe feel like she can do anything.”

After finding out that Tristan made out with former family friend Jordyn Woods, 21, the mother-of-one, who was pregnant with baby True at the time, was devastated, but she is now determined more than ever to put her rough past behind her and be as healthy as possible for her daughter. “Khloe is very clear that she is a strong woman standing on her own two feet,” the source said. “That’s the energy she wants to show her daughter and that is what she is striving for. That isn’t to say she doesn’t want to meet someone again one day but for now there is no man hunt, her focus is on being True’s mommy and on her very busy career, right now that’s enough for her.”

Although Khloe is staying single for now, she’s not even entertaining the fact of letting Tristan back in after all that’s happened. “Khloe isn’t dating anyone but that does not mean there is a space waiting for Tristan. That door is shut, what she wants from him now is to have a healthy co-parenting relationship,” the source admitted. “He has pledged to spend more time with one-year-old True and she is hopeful that he will follow through on that promise. But at the end of the day no matter what Tristan does, Khloe and True are good, they have each other and a beautiful life together.”