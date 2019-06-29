Khloe Kardashian Is Our Instagram Queen Of The Week: 35th Birthday Pics & More

Khloe Kardashian had an amazing week on social media, so it’s only fair that we name her our Instagram Queen!

All hail Queen Koko! Khloe Kardashian turned 35 on June 27, so naturally she’s been living large throughout her birthday week. From lavish parties to sweet snaps with her daughter True Thompson, we couldn’t overlook how extra amazing the Keeping Up With The Kardashian‘s life has been over the past seven days. Honestly, it was hard to ignore since she also shared so much of it with her social media followers! This is why we’re naming Khloe our Instagram Queen of the Week!

Early on in the week, Khloe showed off her killer curves while promoting the new season of her show, Revenge Body. For the press day, she turned heads in a plunging, cobalt blue gown that also featured a thigh-high slit. The reality star added in extensions, turning her blonde bob into long, loose waves. “Revenge Body Season 3 Press Day,” she captioned a post of her wearing the fierce look, alongside two blue butterfly emojis.

Khloe is all about her family, so of course her sisters made an appearance on the ‘gram too. She shared a black and white image of her pouting with her sisters, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner. Her fourth sister, Kendall Jenner, wasn’t present in the photo, but she got a sweet shout-out in the caption, which read: “Kenny, we miss you sister!”

What might be the most surprising bit of social media for Khloe didn’t actually go down on her page. On her b’day, her ex Tristan Thompson shared a selfie of Khloe with their daughter True Thompson with a long caption honoring the birthday girl. “Happy birthday @khloekardashian You are the most beautiful human I have ever met inside and out,” he wrote, adding, “Thank you for being an amazing mommy to our princess True. She is blessed to have someone like you to look up to. I wish you nothing but more success and sending you positive blessing your way. Enjoy your day Koko.” I mean, what?

Khloe slapped a “like” on Tristan’s post and moved on… to her party! Her bash was decorated in everything pink, which perfectly matched her rosy-colored crop top. Proving that she’s definitely one of the wilder sisters, Koko had a mechanical bull at her party, and didn’t hesitate to take it for a ride! Her friends shared the hilarious clips on social media. We hope Khloe all the best for this next year of life! Head up to the gallery above to see some of her sexiest pics of all-time.