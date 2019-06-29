Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner’s Wedding: They Tie The Knot For Real In Europe After Vegas Nuptials

Congratulations to Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner! Almost 2 months after getting hitched in Vegas, the happy couple tied the knot for real during a huge bash at a chateau in France.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are husband and wife — again! The happy couple, who actually tied the knot in a quickie Las Vegas ceremony on May 1, celebrated their official nuptials with a blowout wedding and reception at the Château de Torreau in Sarrians, France. The Dark Phoenix star and Jonas Brothers singer said “I Do” in front of friends and family in an intimate, but lavish affair. The wedding was held in Sarrians in southern France on Saturday, June 29, according to E! News.

The aisles at the venue were decorated with white elegant flowers and glass candles, a source told the outlet. After the ceremony, the bride and groom set out for a reception at Château de Tourreau. Sophie got ready for the big day at the venue with her bridesmaids, including Game of Thrones co-star Maisie Williams, while Joe and his groomsmen prepared separately, the insider said. “Sophie was drinking champagne with her girlfriends and brunch was also delivered. Joe had a few shots with his groomsmen to ease the nerves,” the source added.

Joe and Sophie said they wanted to throw a huge party, and they partied hard. Not much was known about their wedding in France beforehand, save for the bits and pieces of information that Joe and Sophie spilled in interviews. Joe first revealed that they were getting married in summer 2019 during a March interview with James Corden on The Late Late Show. He also said that they had two requirements to make the day special: their guests agree to play games, and that there’s a truckload of Coors Light at their disposal: “I’m looking forward to it, it’s going to be a lot of fun. We’re going to have a flag rugby game at the wedding, and a flag football game. So if all the groomsmen show up with black eyes and broken arms, I’ll be very proud.”

Well, we haven’t heard that that happened, but you never know. The wedding, and wedding party was chock full of celebrity attendees. That’s just what happens when one of the biggest actresses in the world marries a rock star! Nick Jonas and wife Priyanka Chopra were there, as well as Kevin Jonas and wife Danielle Jonas. Sophie’s Game of Thrones family turned out to celebrate, too. Her former co-stars, Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, who actually just got married in 2018, were dressed to the nines. And Sophie’s bestie Maisie was by her side the entire time.

Congratulations to the happy couple!