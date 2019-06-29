See Pics
Jenelle Evans Reunites With Her Kids For Kaiser’s 5th Birthday After Losing Custody — Pics

Jenelle Evans has her kids back…at least for one special day. They gathered to celebrate her son Kaiser turning five and everyone looked so happy at the party.

Jenelle Evans had a happy reunion with her kids after losing custody of them in May. The family gathered to celebrate her son Kaiser Griffith turning five-years-old on June 29 and had a pool party in his honor. Her husband David Eason, 31, happily posed in Instagram pictures with a big smile on his face next to Kaiser, along with David and Jenelle’s two-year-old daughter Ensley Eason. The kids were seen in swimsuits along with floaties on their arms and swim goggles and from the photos it looks like Kaiser had plenty of his playmates over.

Jenelle captioned the series of IG photos, “Can’t believe you are 5 already! You might be getting older but you’re still my baby. 💓🎉🥰 #MommasBoy #HappyBirthday.” In the first pic she’s holding the birthday boy, her second child whose father is ex Nathan Griffith. Kaiser has been has been living with his dad and his mom Doris  since mid-May after a judge took custody away from Jenelle following David shooting her dog Nugget to death for allegedly nipping at Ensley.

As an added birthday bonus, Nathan and David actually got along for Kaiser’s big day! Jenelle’s mom Barbara was there and took a picture of the two as they played some type of game with two other guys. She captioned it, “Omg Nathan on left David on right today at Kaiser’s Birthday Party. Finally all getting along.” All of the kids look happy and the adults do too, so this is serious progress!

Jenelle lost custody of Kaiser and later Ensley as Animal Control and the Columbus County Sheriff’s office opened an animal cruelty investigation into David’s killing of Nugget on April 30. Child protective services then started an investigation into if the kids were safe in Jenelle and David’s home (Jenelle’s eldest son Jace, 9, has always been in the custody of her mom Barb). The couple is still battling it out in court to get Kaiser and Ensley back, but at least for one day they were all one big happy family.