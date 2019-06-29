Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman’s Eulogy To Late Wife Beth: She Begged Him To Do ‘Hawaiian Memorial Right’

Beth Chapman loved living in Hawaii and her husband Duane ‘Dog Chapman in a eulogy described how she asked for a proper and traditional Hawaiian memorial.

Duane “Dog The Bounty Hunter” Chapman, 66, followed his late wife Beth‘s wishes by giving her a traditional Hawaiian memorial that consisted of a Hawaiian ‘Oli chant, followed by a prayer and then a paddle out to the ocean. He gave a moving eulogy on June 29 as he gathered with their family on Fort DeRussy Beach in Waikiki, Hawaii in a celebration of her life. Beth tragically lost her battle with throat cancer on June 26, and in a moving eulogy, Duane said she made him promise to do her memorial “right.” You can watch his eulogy by clicking here.

The Dog the Bounty Hunter star relayed a story about how he buried his mother in Hilo, Hawaiii and how a local tribesman on Molokai declared him to be an official Hawaiian since his mom “was part of the land, the sea, the sky and the rain” there. “And now Beth is going to be placed here too. She got there before I did, my island” he said as the crowd giggled at the irony of it all.

Then he gave a humble brag about her popularity, noting “I can’t help but say this, 16 million hits she got on the KHON website,” referring to the local TV news affiliate’s report on her passing. “She’s laughing at me saying ‘beat that big daddy.’ It’s unbelievable.”

He even revealed that she refused to call him Dog the entire time they were married, but when it came to her one final wish about how her memorial would take place Hawaiian style, she finally addressed him by the name he got as Dog the Bounty Hunter. “And she said ‘please, Hawaiian style Duane Dog Chapman,’ — I tried to get her to call me Dog for so many years — she said please do this right. She loved Hawaii and she loved the people.” After his eulogy, a Hawaiian outrigger boat headed out to sea, joined by surfers for a paddle out so Beth got exactly what she wanted as her final farewell. There will also be another service held for her in Colorado where she and Duane had another home.