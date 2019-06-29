Chris Pratt Goes Shirtless To Reveal Intense Sunburn He Got On Honeymoon With Katherine Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt posted a shirtless pic on Instagram – but it wasn’t the kind you’d expect. He faced backwards, flaunting his questionable new ‘tan.’

Yikes – that had to have hurt! Chris Pratt, 40, showed off his new skin tone due to spending a bit too much time in the sun during his honeymoon in a new Instagram pic on June 29. He turned backwards, with his butt visible, and showed the difference between his natural skin and his back that turned red from a sunburn. “Suns out guns out I might have got a toouuuch crispy on the honeymoon #Aloe,” Chris said in the caption.

Chris and Katherine Schwarzenegger, 29, got married on June 9, and went on a honeymoon following their nuptials in California. Chris also posted an Instagram photo the day after they wed with a sweet accompanying caption. “Yesterday was the best day of our lives,” the Guardians of the Galaxy actor said.

“We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love,” he added. “It was intimate, moving and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives.”

“We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us and grateful to Mr. Giorgio Armani who created a once in a lifetime dress for Katherine to wear and for me, the perfect suit,” Chris continued. “This morning we feel nothing but blessed.”

As for his picture today? We hope he wears sunscreen next time and he learned his lesson! We hope Katherine fared better than her new husband with the sun.