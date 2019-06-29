Catelynn Lowell & Tyler Baltierra Reunite With Adopted Daughter, 10, After Years Of Being Apart

It was a big day for Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra, as they got to see the daughter they gave up for adoption for the first time in two years, and Carly, 10, got to play with her two little sisters.

As Teen Mom OG fans know, high school sweethearts Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra made the heartbreaking decision to give up their first-born daughter for adoption. They’ve tried stayed in touch with 10-year-old Carly Davis but have a strained relationship with her adoptive parents Brandon and Teresa Davis. But on June 29 they had a momentous day as not only did they reunite with Carly for the first time in two years, she got to play with her two little sisters Novalee, 4, and four-month-old Vaeda.

Catelynn shared the huge news on Twitter, writing “Today is a very special day we get to see Carly and her parents Nova & Vaeda get to hang with their sister # blessed # adoption # sisters.” The couple reveals on the upcoming Teen Mom OG airing on July 1 that they hadn’t seen Carly in two years time. The last time Tyler and Catelynn saw Carly was in 2017 and before that they had a 2015 visit, but Brandon and Teresa denied a 2016 request to see their biological child.

Fans were divided about the 27-year-old MTV star sharing the news with some people telling her she should have kept the visit private. But one person wrote “This is wonderful so happy for all of you. Especially your babies getting to be together. Im sure I speak for everyone when I say may this day hold the memories that you will carry with you for a lifetime. Sending many blessings and love to you and Tyler and your children.” A woman named Emma added “Amazing news!! I know you guys have been waiting the longest time!”

Today is a very special day we get to see Carly and her parents ❤️ Nova & Vaeda get to hang with their sister 😊 #blessed #adoption #sisters — Catelynn Baltierra (@CatelynnLowell) June 29, 2019

3 Baltierra girls together!!! Got damn I’m excited and I’m not even going!!! Y’all have a safe trip,” a user named Mary commented while a fan named Cecelia wrote, “This warms my heart. As a child of adoption, it is always so special when I get to spend the day with my biological brother. I hope you and the girls have a great day!”