Brittany Cartwright: See ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star’s Beautiful Wedding Gown As She Marries Jax Taylor

Here comes the bride! ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Brittany Cartwright was breathtaking in her white wedding gown as she married Jax Taylor on June 29 at a literal castle.

Introducing: Mrs. Jax Taylor! Brittany Cartwright looked positively stunning in a classic, white wedding gown when she married the love of her life on June 29. The Vanderpump Rules star, 30, got hitched to her costar in a romantic ceremony at the Kentucky Castle in Versailles, Kentucky, and it was only fitting that she looked like an absolute princess in her dress! Brittany floated down the aisle in a gorgeous off the shoulder white flowing gown with an intricate fitted bodice, a full skirt, long train and veil. She wore her hair down and off to one side and carried a bouquet of white flowers as she made her way towards her husband to be. They even recited their own vows!

Jax, 39, looked dapper in his tuxedo. But most importantly, he looked so in love with Brittany! There wasn’t a dry eye in the house when the longtime couple wed in front of their friends, family, and Vanderpump Rules costars. You know, we knew that Brittany was going to go all out when it came to her wedding day look, considering what she’s been wearing in the lead-up to the celebration. For their rehearsal dinner on June 27, Brittany rocked a tank top that said “Wifey” while she got her hair and makeup done by a glam squad. She swapped the tank for a cute, white minidress later.

Brittany has spent the entire month of June celebrating their wedding! She and Jax had a joint bachelor/bachelorette party in Miami with all of their friends on June 5. In pics from the fun bash, Brittany and her bridesmaids — Vanderpump Rules‘ ladies Stassi Schroeder, Ariana Madix, Kristen Doute, Scheana Shay, Lala Kent, and Katie Maloney — all wore over-the-top, ’80s style wedding dresses while drinking champagne from the bottle. During the same trip, she hit the beach with her bridesmaids while wearing a wedding white one-piece swimsuit. So cute!

Congratulations to Jax and Brittany! We’re so glad their boss Lisa Vanderpump was able to fly in and surprise them, as she had to pull out of officiating duties following the death of her mother in England on June 17. Jax’s pal, NSYNC member Lance Bass took over as the Officiant. Lisa had planned on surprising the couple as no one was sure if the was going to be able to make it or not, but Lala Kent’s fiance Randall Emmett spoiled it by posting an Instagram pic of him, Lisa and her husband Ken Todd on a private plane on June 28, announcing in the caption that they were flying in for Jax’s wedding. He quickly took down the pic but the surprise factor was ruined. Nonetheless, everyone was just happy Lisa made it to the nuptials.