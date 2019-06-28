Seven years after her tragic death, Whitney Houston’s estate is releasing new music from the icon! Listen to ‘Higher Love’, her epic 1990 cover track remixed by Kygo for a new generation.

Whitney Houston died in 2012, but we’re now fortunate enough to be graced by new music from the iconic singer. Whitney’s estate, run by her sister-in-law, Pat Houston, gave Norwegian DJ and producer Kygo permission to remix her cover of the Steve Winwood classic “Higher Love”, which she recorded in 1990 but only released as a bonus cut on an LP in Japan. Therefore, most of Whitney’s diehard fans never got the chance to listen to her beautiful song — until now. “The current cultural environment has been thirsty for something uplifting and inspiring,” Pat told our sister site Rolling Stone. “Who better to inspire than Whitney, the most exhilarating vocalist of all time? Listen to “Higher Love” in the video above!

And Whitney’s family was incredibly pleased with what Kygo whipped up. Pat had nothing but praise for the superproducer while speaking about the remix. “Kygo was the first person that was mentioned [to remix the song]. He put his spin on it and did a fantastic job,” she told Rolling Stone. “You can’t tell Michael Jordan how to shoot a basketball. We knew when his name was brought up that it would be successful in the hands of someone of his caliber.” Kygo was even more thrilled about his chance to work with the legend, even if it was posthumously. He posted a clip of the single on Instagram, captioning it, “‘Higher Love’ with @whitneyhouston is out now! I’m incredibly honored to have been able to work on this amazing vocal from one of the most legendary artists of all time! Hope you guys love it as much as I do 🎶”

He also told the magazine, “I was trying to make it sound like something that she would’ve done, but also something that’s my style.” And he certainly achieved that. The “Higher Love” remix is punchy, positive, and a perfect dance track. It sounds like classic Whitney Houston with a modern twist. We dare you not to put it on repeat! Kygo’s famous friends in the music industry agree. DJ Mike Perry commented on Instagram, “AMAZING❤️🔥”, while Sandro Cavazza simply said, “wow”. Gryffin spoke for all of us when he said, “I love this dude!” And the incredible Steve Aoki gave Kygo his seal of approval, commenting, “Dude this so legendary congrats.”