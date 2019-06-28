Verité Reveals The ‘Journey’ She Took To Create Breathtaking New Single ‘Gone’ & Teases More New Music

Verité’s stunning new single will instantly have you falling in love. The singer caught up with HL to share the story behind the poignant track.

Singer-songwriter Verité is known for her ethereal vocals, and her latest single, “Gone,” showcases her talent more than ever. With her first single in almost two years, the singer did not disappoint, and HollywoodLife caught up with the songstress to chat all about the gorgeous new track, her current music inspirations, and what’s next for her in 2019.

“‘Gone’ has been on a long journey from inception to where it is now, and I think it’s gone through a lot of iterations in my head,” she tells HL of the track. “I wrote it in Nashville the first day that we met two of my writers and collaborators and the song is really about an ending, just the last moments before something final, and just how big that moment feels before you close the door, and wanting to kind of capture that potential energy in a song,” she says in the interview. For the singer, the simplicity of the song’s title spoke to her. “In retrospect, it just makes sense. It’s the one word in the song that I feel like is climactic.”

As the musician celebrates the release of the single, she’s simultaneously looking ahead to the future. “We’re definitely on track to release a bunch of singles for a full record. I feel like that’s how I prefer to release music, if we get to be a little funky and we get to kind of figure out…I don’t know, like not being beholden to such a strict schedule, and I want every song to kind of have a moment of its own,” she explains.

Verité often draws musical inspiration from her own personal life situations, but she also is inspired by other musicians in the industry, For those wondering what Verité has on heavy rotation on her very own playlist at home, she admits she’s been bumping “the new Jake Paul, Gipsy Kings, and new Rosalia” tunes. “I feel like I’ve been pretty beholden to that lately,” she tells HollywoodLife.

Be sure to check out the singer’s latest song and video, above! Fans should keep an eye out for much, much more to come from Verité in 2019! “It’s is a full length album that I’m finishing now, I believe. And that will be out I think sometime this year. We’re still in the planning stages, but yeah, the record is almost done, which is really exciting.”