Sophie Turner Stuns In White Gown At Pre-Wedding Party & Joe Jonas Matches With White Shirt & Shoes

Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas are gearing up for their wedding day in the South of France & the couple looked fabulous at their pre-wedding party on June 28, when Sophie rocked a skin-tight white gown.

Sophie Turner, 23, and Joe Jonas, 29, are set to get married in the South of France on Saturday, June 29, and the couple has been out and about every day leading up to the big day. The almost newlyweds headed to a pre-wedding dinner at Hotel Crillon le Brave on Friday, June 28, when they looked amazing in their outfits. Sophie opted to wear a sleeveless, skintight white gown, with a tight scoop-neckline that showed off ample cleavage. The silky gown hugged her petite frame perfectly, as the silhouette highlighted her toned figure, while flowing out at the bottom into a straight, flowy skirt. The actress topped off her outfit with a pair of simple, metallic gold ankle-strap sandals, opting out of any other accessories, letting the dress speak for itself. As for her glam, Sophie switched it up when she chose to wear her hair in an updo, parting it in the middle and slicking it back away from her face. CLICK HERE TO SEE SOPHIE’S DRESS.

Meanwhile, Joe, looked more dapper than ever, as he walked hand in hand with Sophie, wearing a fitted black and white pinstripe suit. Joe had his double-breasted blazer secured with just one button, while he rocked a high-neck, white button-down shirt underneath. He topped his look off with a pair of white leather oxford dress shoes, matching his shoes and shirt to Sophie’s dress.

The couple looked fabulous together and they’ve been having the most amazing week in France, celebrating their wedding with friends and family. Just one day earlier, on June 27, the couple arrived at their wedding venue, the Château de Tourreau, in Sarrians, France, when Sophie looked gorgeous in a pair of fitted, high-waisted cream trousers with a tiny cream tank top tucked in and a massive Celine tote bag. There are so many amazing photos of the couple gearing up for their wedding, which you can see when you click through the gallery above.

Since arriving in France in the beginning of the week, Sophie, Joe and all of their friends and family have been looking amazing and super happy, which makes us even more excited for the big day. We cannot wait to the see the happy couple walk down the aisle together!